Hennepin Health’s outreach efforts improve health while saving money

"When you are by yourself, you think nobody cares about you," Bishop said. Battling depression, he would begin "thinking that nothing is ever going to get better."
But things did change for the better two years ago, after Bishop enrolled in
By adding services that have nothing to do with medical care -- helping clients find a job or an apartment -- the project has shown it can improve patients' health while saving money and greatly reducing the number of times they turn up at the ER in crisis.
"Simply put, we are trying to prevent avoidable hospitalizations and emergency room visits, capture those dollars and invest them in an upstream model of taking care of people," said
Now its success is drawing attention from national health policy researchers, including a
"
To do that, the program brings many partners under one umbrella: the county's big public hospital, Hennepin County Medical Center; county social workers and public health staff; the hospital's satellite medical clinics;
Finding housing for some of its homeless members has already yielded significant dividends. Among a group of about 120 members tracked by
"Being homeless is incredibly traumatic and it is very stressful," said Dr.
Altogether,
Couch surfing
Two years ago, Bishop was on the street and "going from couch to couch, living with friends."
He would get discharged from the hospital after he was stabilized, but the cycle of emergency treatment and release would recur because the health care system wasn't equipped to deal with his chaotic personal life.
"I was in the emergency room probably once every two or three months at least," said Bishop, 50.
After finishing addiction treatment, he signed up with
"I was trying to get on track myself," he recalled. "But it was just that little extra assistance that I needed."
Today, the crises that led him to the emergency room have abated and instead he sees a primary care doctor for his medical needs.
Using electronic medical records, it identifies the most at-risk members -- about 7 percent of its membership base -- who generate the most costs.
Although the program's most complex cases require a hands-on, staff intensive response,
While it devotes most resources to the riskiest cases, the program also emphasizes strong primary care coordination for all 10,000 members, including screening members for social or behavioral problems that could develop into costly problems over time.
Lives transformed
One organization, Rise, provides individualized job services. It does everything from career planning, arranging interviews and writing resumes to negotiating job offers.
"We see time after time where people's lives have been transformed by going to work, not just in terms of their health but in terms of their well-being," said
Like many other players in American health care,
"If
"We have been much more efficient with taxpayer dollars across the board by intentionally managing this population," he said.
As for
"Hopefully I can help people who were in my position," he said.
Reporting for this story was supported by a grant from the
One thought on “Hennepin Health’s outreach efforts improve health while saving money”
Thank you for a very important article. I work for Terros Health in Phoenix, AZ and we are working with people in similar situations–with physical, serious mental illness and substance use disorder challenges. We ran a low demand HUD shelter for 20 years–one of the Safe Havens that have recently been defunded across the country–and are in the process of transforming into a high outcome, high value integrated care/whole heath service, still for homeless people with mental health and substance disorders. Our intent is to reduce ED presentation and hospitalizations, just as Hennepin Health is doing.
Mr. Owen Ross–I’m wondering if you’d be willing to speak with me about your program.
Please see information below, and I will also try to contact you through your Hennepin Health website.
