High Point man charged in hit-and-run fatality

Capt.
Kirk said police had enough information through their investigation and conducting interviews to charge Knowles with texting while driving.
Police Officer
Police responded to the intersection of
Abernethy said
"He would give anybody the shirt off his back, he was just a wonderful guy," she said. "I'm going to miss his phone calls and hearing his voice. I'm going to miss having my little brother."
Parker said Rich worked building mailboxes after he lost his job in 2012 when he was taking care of his wife who died of cancer.
"He was just so loving," she said. "This is so unbelievable."
She said Rich also has two sons who are in their late-20s and early 30s.
Lt.
"After we determined what kind of vehicle it was, we started checking registrations until we found one that was close," Kirk said. "Then we put a lookout on the vehicle."
Parker said her brother lived on
"The driver definitely knew they hit someone," Yandle told The Enterprise Thursday night while police were examining the crash scene. "There are a lot of parts in the roadway, a lot of headlight fragments."
Kirk said the investigation is ongoing.
Parker said she saw the crash on the news and, knowing he often walks in the area, said, "I hope it isn't Danny."
"I called the hospital and the nurse said, 'Ma'am, I'm sorry, but it is your brother,'" she said.
Knowles has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1997, including convictions on charges of drug trafficking, possession of firearms by a felon, felony breaking and entering, and multiple DWI charges, according to the
"We talked to a detective and this man had prior charges and habitual DWIs," Parker said. "I work hard for the money I make, and I have to pay taxes. We pay our taxes for the government to protect us and they let this man loose and he killed my brother."
nstewart@hpenews.com -- 888-3601 -- @NatalieLStewart
___
(c)2016 The High Point Enterprise (High Point, N.C.)
Visit The High Point Enterprise (High Point, N.C.) at www.hpenews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “High Point man charged in hit-and-run fatality”
I happened to come across this article today. I was recently involved in a hit and run in High Point on Westchester drive. The guy left the scene on foot. I called officer Abernethy to see if they caught the guy and after my second call he called me back. Officer Abernethy stated that he was looking at the surveillance tape and it looked like the guy ran back to the apartments he flew out from before he hit me. Officer Abernethy stated but we got him. OK that was good news to hear but when I checked myself to see if he was there he wasn’t and nothing showed up for charges of hit and run as stated by the officer. I have questions now why is he getting away with this? The system needs to get tougher and people like this. They need to be held accountable for everything. Life is short and heartless people hurt and take the innocent.
Funeral services held for Bellevue family of 5 killed in fire
High Point man charged in pedestrian death; accused of texting while driving
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Breakaways Brought $142B to Independent Channel in 2015
- Your Clients Love ETFs and You Should, Too
- Confused Over DOL Delay? AAP Provides a Reader’s Digest Recap
- DOL To Delay Fiduciary Rule 60 Days
- LTCi Claims Originating From Home Rise 3 percent
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Confused Over DOL Delay? AAP Provides a Reader’s Digest Recap
- Structured VAs a Bright Spot in Slumping Market
- OMB Ponders Legal Implications of DOL Rule Delay: Sources
- 2016 Fixed Annuity Sales Break Record
- Warren’s Woes: Why the Senator Makes Case to Repeal and Revise DOL Rule
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Hospitals, Rural And Urban, Dread ACA Repeal
- Disability Claim Rule Raises Duties for Administrators
- GOP, Dem Foes Join in Mock ‘Search’ for ACA Replacement Bill
- Health Care Reform: The Sausage-Making Has Started
- Aetna, Cigna Among Insurers Represented At Meeting With Trump
Life Insurance