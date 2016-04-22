High Point man charged in hit-and-run fatality

April 22 -- HIGH POINT -- High Point police charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night.

Capt. Mike Kirk said police arrested Leon Lanear Knowles IV, 41, of High Point , at about 3:20 a.m. Friday at 3928 Fountain Grove Drive -- about five miles from where the crash happened. Knowles is charged with felony hit and run, driving while texting, driving during revocation and operating a vehicle with no liability insurance. He was in the Guilford County Jail under a $60,000 bond on Friday.

Kirk said police had enough information through their investigation and conducting interviews to charge Knowles with texting while driving.

Police Officer Pete Abernethy said Knowles also is being charged with a DWI. He said additional charges are possible.

Police responded to the intersection of Eastchester Drive and Johnson Street , where reports were coming in that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, just before 11 p.m. Thursday .

Abernethy said Daniel Keith "Danny" Rich , 53, of High Point , died of his injuries.

Patsy Parker , Rich's sister, said Rich was a tender-hearted, hard-working man.

"He would give anybody the shirt off his back, he was just a wonderful guy," she said. "I'm going to miss his phone calls and hearing his voice. I'm going to miss having my little brother."

Parker said Rich worked building mailboxes after he lost his job in 2012 when he was taking care of his wife who died of cancer.

"He was just so loving," she said. "This is so unbelievable."

She said Rich also has two sons who are in their late-20s and early 30s.

Lt. Jay Yandle said Rich was walking north on Johnson Street attempting to cross Eastchester Drive when a vehicle struck him and kept driving. Kirk said after reviewing a traffic camera at the intersection, police were able to determine the car was a Mercedes R320.

"After we determined what kind of vehicle it was, we started checking registrations until we found one that was close," Kirk said. "Then we put a lookout on the vehicle."

Parker said her brother lived on Johnson Street and was walking to get something to eat, which is something he did often.

"The driver definitely knew they hit someone," Yandle told The Enterprise Thursday night while police were examining the crash scene. "There are a lot of parts in the roadway, a lot of headlight fragments."

Kirk said the investigation is ongoing.

Parker said she saw the crash on the news and, knowing he often walks in the area, said, "I hope it isn't Danny."

"I called the hospital and the nurse said, 'Ma'am, I'm sorry, but it is your brother,'" she said.

Knowles has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1997, including convictions on charges of drug trafficking, possession of firearms by a felon, felony breaking and entering, and multiple DWI charges, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety . Records also show in 2006 he was convicted on charges of assaulting a police officer and felony speeding to elude arrest. He was released from prison in March 2015 .

"We talked to a detective and this man had prior charges and habitual DWIs," Parker said. "I work hard for the money I make, and I have to pay taxes. We pay our taxes for the government to protect us and they let this man loose and he killed my brother."

