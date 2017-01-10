How Much Do Consumers Save By Increasing Auto Insurance Deductible?

—It Depends Where You Live, According to New State-by-State Analysis—
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Attention drivers! Experts recommend increasing your auto insurance deductible to reduce the premium. But should you? A new state-by-state, comprehensive study by insuranceQuotes shows that savings vary considerably depending on where you live.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005999/en/
How Much Do You Really Save by Increasing Your Auto Insurance Deductible? It Depends Where You Live, According to New State-by-State Analysis
According to the study, Massachusetts drivers save, on average, 17% when increasing a deductible from $500 to $1,000—the most significant difference in the country. Meanwhile, the same deductible increase in Michigan only results in 4% annual savings—the lowest in the country.
For those looking to raise their deductible from $500 to $2,000, South Dakota drivers benefit the most, with a 29% average savings. Meanwhile, the same deductible increase in North Carolina only results in an average annual premium discount of 6%.
Across the nation Americans save an average of 15% ($126) by increasing their deductible from $500 to $2,000, and 9% ($72) by increasing their deductible from $500 to $1,000. But despite these savings, a higher deductible isn’t for everyone.
“Although the nationwide average savings for increasing your auto deductible is significant, it may not make sense for drivers in certain states. If you can’t afford the higher deductible’s out-of-pocket costs for filing a claim, you’re better off keeping a lower deductible,” said Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst at insuranceQuotes.
The full report, along with additional tips and insights on how to save on auto insurance, is available at http://www.insurancequotes.com/auto/insurance-deductible-savings-11017.
Methodology:
insuranceQuotes commissioned Quadrant Information Services to calculate rates using data from the largest carriers (representing 60-70% of market share) in each U.S. state and the District of Columbia.
About insuranceQuotes:
insuranceQuotes gives consumers a free, easy way to shop and compare insurance quotes online for auto, home, health, life and business. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Google Plus.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005999/en/
Media:
Jacob Streiter, 646.695.7047
[email protected]
Source: insuranceQuotes
One thought on “How Much Do Consumers Save By Increasing Auto Insurance Deductible?”
Percentages give us nothing to COMPARE. The real measurement is dividing the difference in the deductibles by the annual savings, which will give you an amount of time. Example: The difference between a $500 deductible and a $1000 deductible is $500. Lets say, the premium difference is $100 a year. Thus your deductible buyback is 5 years; if you think you will have a claim within 5 years, keep your low deductible. If not, save money and go with the high deductible.
Life Insurance Stocks on Investors’ Radar — China Life Insurance, Primerica, Torchmark, and Reinsurance Group of America
Obama Health Care Legacy: Coverage, Conflict And Questions
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- A Down Payment Costs Home Buyers An Average Of 2/3 Of Annual Income
- Pension Funded Status Comes Almost Full Circle At End Of 2016
- Report: Annuity Buyers Trending Younger
- IMO Exemption Rule Out Next Week, OMB Says
- Holistic Retirement Planning On The Horizon, IRI Says
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Report: Annuity Buyers Trending Younger
- IMO Exemption Rule Out Next Week, OMB Says
- AIG Launches New Fixed Annuity Product
- Global Atlantic Unifies Retirement Distribution
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- House To Vote On Fast-Tracking Health Care Law Repeal
- Dooming ACA Raises Sticky Questions About Guaranteed Coverage
- Senate Takes First Step Toward ACA Repeal
- Cigna: ACA Works Better With Tailored Network Of Doctors
- Senate Republicans To Move Forward On ACA Repeal
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Global Bankers Insurance Group Acquiring Bankers Life
- Settlers Life Sets Annual Sales Record For Second Consecutive Year
- ‘Exclusive Result’ Clause at Issue in Appeals Court Decision
- Attorney Admits Role In Life Insurance Scheme