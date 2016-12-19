House Speaker Ryan's Press Office How Obamacare Is Getting Worse Obamacare has failed the American people, and things are only getting worse: *Even higher premiums. People who have signed up for the benchmark Obamacare plan will pay, on average, 25 percent more next year. That is more than three times the premium increase for 2016. On top of all that, the quality of the coverage is worse than expected. Americans are, in effect, paying more for less than what they were promised. *Even higher deductibles. On one of the least expensive types of plans, deductibles for both individuals and families are going up by about 15 percent. Deductibles have gotten so high that it is essentially the equivalent of not even having health insurance. *An even bigger bill for taxpayers. Because premiums have skyrocketed so much, so have the subsidies needed to prop up Obamacare. According to one independent study, taxpayers will pay nearly *Even fewer choices. For 2016, only 2 percent of eligible customers had one insurer to choose from for coverage. For next year, that number has jumped to 17 percent. All of these trends are heading in the wrong direction. The trajectory we are on points to the likely possibility that Obamacare is already in what experts call a "death spiral," where there is such little competition that costs skyrocket and the market collapses. Here's what *"Obamacare already is in a death spiral that is fast approaching its terminal point. That is because, despite billions in individual and corporate subsidies, insurers are bleeding money.... And 2015 will be remembered as Obamacare's good old days. Since then, four of the country's five largest insurers -- Aetna, Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare -- have all but abandoned the exchanges. The fifth, Anthem, saw its stock price spike upwards last month minutes after its CEO told investors that his company might pull out in 2018.... The insurer exodus has left more than one in five Americans with an exchange in which only one company participates. The consequences of dumping all the bad risks onto a single insurer are entirely predictable -- that insurer will drop out of the market, leaving no insurers in the exchange. The program's death spiral is irreversible." The very real possibility of a death spiral picked up last spring, when insurers warned that their losses from Obamacare were "unsustainable." The Hill reported on *"Insurers say they are losing money on their ObamaCare plans at a rapid rate, and some have begun to talk about dropping out of the marketplaces altogether.... While analysts expect the market to stabilize once premiums rise and more young, healthy people sign up, some observers have not ruled out the possibility of a collapse of the market, known in insurance parlance as a 'death spiral.'" Sure enough, as the summer unfolded, premium increases piled up, and insurers began to pull out, the death spiral began to take shape: *"Obamacare ripples through *"[ *"'I think what we should be expecting is premiums that are substantially higher, and I think there's a real risk that other insurers pull out,' said *"'That's going to be the future,' said *" *"Democratic lawmakers pushing 'public option' amid ObamaCare woes.... 'I think we're seeing the public option come back out of desperation,' said Indeed, even But the answer isn't to ignore the problem. The situation is too dire. The time to act is now. This is the third piece in an ongoing series. Part 1: Repeal Is Relief Part 2: ObamaCare Has Failed Relief Speaker Ryan's Press Office 202-225-0600
How Obamacare Is Getting Worse
Obamacare has failed the American people, and things are only getting worse:
*Even higher premiums. People who have signed up for the benchmark Obamacare plan will pay, on average, 25 percent more next year. That is more than three times the premium increase for 2016. On top of all that, the quality of the coverage is worse than expected. Americans are, in effect, paying more for less than what they were promised.
*Even higher deductibles. On one of the least expensive types of plans, deductibles for both individuals and families are going up by about 15 percent. Deductibles have gotten so high that it is essentially the equivalent of not even having health insurance.
*An even bigger bill for taxpayers. Because premiums have skyrocketed so much, so have the subsidies needed to prop up Obamacare. According to one independent study, taxpayers will pay nearly
*Even fewer choices. For 2016, only 2 percent of eligible customers had one insurer to choose from for coverage. For next year, that number has jumped to 17 percent.
All of these trends are heading in the wrong direction. The trajectory we are on points to the likely possibility that Obamacare is already in what experts call a "death spiral," where there is such little competition that costs skyrocket and the market collapses. Here's what
*"Obamacare already is in a death spiral that is fast approaching its terminal point. That is because, despite billions in individual and corporate subsidies, insurers are bleeding money.... And 2015 will be remembered as Obamacare's good old days. Since then, four of the country's five largest insurers -- Aetna, Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealthcare -- have all but abandoned the exchanges. The fifth, Anthem, saw its stock price spike upwards last month minutes after its CEO told investors that his company might pull out in 2018.... The insurer exodus has left more than one in five Americans with an exchange in which only one company participates. The consequences of dumping all the bad risks onto a single insurer are entirely predictable -- that insurer will drop out of the market, leaving no insurers in the exchange. The program's death spiral is irreversible."
The very real possibility of a death spiral picked up last spring, when insurers warned that their losses from Obamacare were "unsustainable." The Hill reported on
*"Insurers say they are losing money on their ObamaCare plans at a rapid rate, and some have begun to talk about dropping out of the marketplaces altogether.... While analysts expect the market to stabilize once premiums rise and more young, healthy people sign up, some observers have not ruled out the possibility of a collapse of the market, known in insurance parlance as a 'death spiral.'"
Sure enough, as the summer unfolded, premium increases piled up, and insurers began to pull out, the death spiral began to take shape:
*"Obamacare ripples through
*"[
*"'I think what we should be expecting is premiums that are substantially higher, and I think there's a real risk that other insurers pull out,' said
*"'That's going to be the future,' said
*"
*"Democratic lawmakers pushing 'public option' amid ObamaCare woes.... 'I think we're seeing the public option come back out of desperation,' said
Indeed, even
But the answer isn't to ignore the problem. The situation is too dire. The time to act is now.
This is the third piece in an ongoing series.
We pay a very high monthly premium with a high deductible , we cannot afford higher premiums. How will people ever be able to afford to buy a house when their premiums are the cost of a house payment!!
