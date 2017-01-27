Immigration laws Women’s march Cat release program BIG program

Immigration laws

In response to the "Sanctuary city" by Leslie and Paul Kriewald (The Capital, Jan. 7):

I understand your compassion for people seeking a better life by immigrating to the United States . However, your basic premise is flawed.

When someone illegally crosses the United States border or deliberately overstays a valid visa for the purpose of starting a new life, it is a crime and not immigration. To knowingly assist an individual in the commission of a crime is another crime.

You cite the mayor of Oakland, California , as a model of compassionate leadership for making her city a sanctuary city for her residents; when, in fact, she shows her lack of understanding of who the "residents" of Oakland are. The real residents are the law-abiding, taxpaying United States citizens and permanent resident aliens (legal immigrants).

Finally, you might believe, just as the mayor of Oakland does, that the current federal immigration laws are unjust. If so, then work within the Constitution to change the laws and don't ask the leadership of Annapolis become an accessory after the fact in violating Title 8 U.S. Code 1325!

DAVID ROUSE

Annapolis

Women's march

I was trying to figure out what perceived injustice the Women's March sought to address when it occurred to me that the march was really a massive therapy session for women and feminized men who voted for Hillary Clinton , and lost.

How else to explain the anger and hatred (the f-word was prominent) of this militant crowd? They cannot process that 42 percent of women, and 61 percent of nonindoctrinated - oops, I mean uneducated - women voted for the outsider Donald Trump .

The march's official poster demands "gender justice, LBGTQ rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, economic justice, disability rights and more." The "and more" is particularly ominous.

This massive adolescent meltdown shows that legal protections, free marketing from the news-entertainment complex and education establishment indoctrination, all paid for by billions of foundation mafia money and taxpayer dollars, is not enough. The angry, hateful, highly educated marchers demand power over 62.5 million Americans who voted for President Trump and over the many millions who did not vote.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, people with heart were gathered at the National Cathedral praying for unity and wisdom, singing beautiful hymns and delivering heartfelt prayers. The contrast speaks volumes.

LAURA GRAHAM

Linthicum

Cat release program

I've been reading some negative comments lately on the trap, release and neuter program to catch, spay or neuter and return cats to their feral colonies.

Seriously? These cats kill billions of birds? If that were the case, we'd all be stepping on dead birds every time we walk outside. I believe more birds are probably killed by planes in the sky - but like those writing about this, I don't have anything to back that up.

Now the real issue at hand: The object is to lower the population of feral cats by keeping unwanted kittens from being born. More people are apt to trap the cat, determine if it is feral or lost and take the appropriate steps to get its shots and have it spayed or neutered if they don't believe it will be euthanized.

I hope Anne Arundel County will pass this program in the legislature this year and join our neighboring counties in humanely lowering the feral population. There are many programs, grants and volunteers that are dedicated to this program to make sure it works to benefit all. God bless them.

MARY ANN ANDERSON

Harwood

BIG program

Books for International Goodwill is losing its lease on the former Capital Gazette building for book collection, storage and shipping to countries all over the world.

The Crownsville Hospital grounds have multiple buildings, such as barns, that could replace the building loss. At least is something that should be considered.

GLEN CLARY

Davidsonville