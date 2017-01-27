Immigration laws Women’s march Cat release program BIG program

Immigration laws
Women's march
I was trying to figure out what perceived injustice the Women's March sought to address when it occurred to me that the march was really a massive therapy session for women and feminized men who voted for
How else to explain the anger and hatred (the f-word was prominent) of this militant crowd? They cannot process that 42 percent of women, and 61 percent of nonindoctrinated - oops, I mean uneducated - women voted for the outsider
The march's official poster demands "gender justice, LBGTQ rights, immigrant rights, reproductive rights, economic justice, disability rights and more." The "and more" is particularly ominous.
This massive adolescent meltdown shows that legal protections, free marketing from the news-entertainment complex and education establishment indoctrination, all paid for by billions of foundation mafia money and taxpayer dollars, is not enough. The angry, hateful, highly educated marchers demand power over 62.5 million Americans who voted for
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, people with heart were gathered at the
Linthicum
Cat release program
I've been reading some negative comments lately on the trap, release and neuter program to catch, spay or neuter and return cats to their feral colonies.
Seriously? These cats kill billions of birds? If that were the case, we'd all be stepping on dead birds every time we walk outside. I believe more birds are probably killed by planes in the sky - but like those writing about this, I don't have anything to back that up.
Now the real issue at hand: The object is to lower the population of feral cats by keeping unwanted kittens from being born. More people are apt to trap the cat, determine if it is feral or lost and take the appropriate steps to get its shots and have it spayed or neutered if they don't believe it will be euthanized.
I hope Anne Arundel County will pass this program in the legislature this year and join our neighboring counties in humanely lowering the feral population. There are many programs, grants and volunteers that are dedicated to this program to make sure it works to benefit all. God bless them.
MARY ANN ANDERSON
Harwood
BIG program
Books for International Goodwill is losing its lease on the former Capital Gazette building for book collection, storage and shipping to countries all over the world.
Davidsonville
I look at Trump supporters and ask the questions … Do you really want to increase discrimination? Do you think the Golden Rule is no longer valid? Do you think a woman doesn’t grieve and have to weigh the options on abortion? You have hired Hispanic workers, you have seen their work. Dont you think they aren’t capable of digging tunnels under Trumps stupid wall? I have a phenomenal Hispanic Gardner, he is legal, however I know many that work 80 plus hour weeks so I (and others) can put in the same amount of hours managing executive unethical misbehavior so the fine line of unethical and illegal behavior isn’t crossed. When I started my career, I enjoyed it since most people believed in ethics and only a few had to be informed of the consequence of misbehavior. 30 years ago most (except Trump) followed the Golden Rule. Now, everyday is a fight to convince Executives to not cross the line into criminal behavior. Honesty is so rare in The current American Corporate Culture that I get emotional when someone is. (And dishonesty is almost always caught) To counter my increasing disgust, I give extra money to have the Gardner plant more flowers in the yard. I don’t have the time and that “glimpse of The Garden of Eden” is my escape from hell. (it would be a chore if I did the planting) I know people from Syria with Doctorates. Compassionate Medical Experts, etc. They are loving, caring, and compassionate (a word foreign to Trump) They are not terrorists. Compassion by a man at the Woman’s march is not a “feminized man”. That is a man that will be there when you are sick, old, less attractive, infirm, and will nurse you. He is a man in the best sense of the word. However to the female critic, when you’re traded in for a new shiny toy, realize what your spouse thought you are: an empty headed plaything that gets tossed in the Trash after it’s been used and abused. A raped or incested woman should have the option of abortion. If you get Cancer, you should be able to abort and get treatment. I’d prefer a woman abort a fetus verses losing her sanity. If the man divorces, beats, cheats, refuses to provide (and women know it) you have the right to not give birth to a fetus that will be abused as well. In other words, it’s none of a mans business, nor another woman’s if you abort or not. Lady Critic, I hope you see your “He-Man” do a Trump or Arnie (Gropenator). You will see he is a boy, not a man. REAL MEN ARE THERE WHEN WOMEN NEED THEM, they are not feminized, they are MATURE MEN, something Donald Trump is NOT.
