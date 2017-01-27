“Is an Obamacare solution already staring Congress in the face?”

The Mainer is arguably the most moderate Republican in the But The compromise is unique to Republican legislation in that it allows states that want to keep Obamacare to do so. Other states could choose a more flexible approach that lets them drop the much-maligned mandate that requires individuals to purchase health insurance or pay a fine. Minority leader To Her expectation was not that her bill would be accepted in full down to the last comma and ampersand. But negotiations have to start somewhere, and if every bill from the other side is summarily rejected, then the next few months - or years - will amount to very little. "I guess what disappoints me most," Collins said, "is that the Democratic leader's response really represents what's wrong with "If we are going to have a leader on the other side of the aisle denounce to the press and come to the Politically appealing The Cassidy-Collins bill is important because of the political dynamics around Obamacare. While That's where Senators Cassidy and Collins come in. "If you can say to a blue-state senator who's really invested in supporting Obamacare, 'You can keep Obamacare, but why force it upon us?' we think that helps us get to 60," Cassidy told reporters on Monday. Such a "state-choice" strategy could work politically, says On the other hand, she says, states that have not embraced the law's benefits, such as expanding In describing their bill, the Patient Freedom Act, Cassidy told reporters that allowing states to decide what they want follows a "Republican principle" and will help his colleagues accept an Obamacare option for states that want it. The bill's key alternative option for states would do away with individual and employer mandates and benefit requirements, and instead auto-enroll everyone who isn't covered by employer or public healthcare in a basic package. That package would include individual, federally funded health savings accounts, a high-deductible health plan, and a basic pharmacy benefit. People could opt out of the plan, or purchase more insurance. This alternative would enlarge the pool of covered customers, the bill's authors explain, theoretically covering all of a state's uninsured population. It would keep the popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, including no life-time caps on care, no prohibition of pre-existing conditions, and allowing young adults to stay on their parents' insurance. And it would reportedly be paid for with the taxes and That funding sounds "fairly generous," says Voices of opposition Indeed, Rep. "You could be setting up a situation where you have individuals in similar situations, but in different states, who might receive different healthcare insurance coverage," says Still, he says he sees the bill as "a good step forward," adding that " Schumer's rejection of the bill should not be taken as a final no, suggests "I think Schumer was saying 'We're not a cheap date,' " Go to: http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2017/0125/Is-an-Obamacare-solution-already-staring-Congress-in-the-face to read Read this original document at: https://www.collins.senate.gov/newsroom/icymi-obamacare-solution-already-staring-congress-face
The Mainer is arguably the most moderate Republican in the
But
The compromise is unique to Republican legislation in that it allows states that want to keep Obamacare to do so. Other states could choose a more flexible approach that lets them drop the much-maligned mandate that requires individuals to purchase health insurance or pay a fine.
Minority leader
To
Her expectation was not that her bill would be accepted in full down to the last comma and ampersand. But negotiations have to start somewhere, and if every bill from the other side is summarily rejected, then the next few months - or years - will amount to very little.
"I guess what disappoints me most," Collins said, "is that the Democratic leader's response really represents what's wrong with
"If we are going to have a leader on the other side of the aisle denounce to the press and come to the
Politically appealing
The Cassidy-Collins bill is important because of the political dynamics around Obamacare.
While
That's where Senators Cassidy and Collins come in.
"If you can say to a blue-state senator who's really invested in supporting Obamacare, 'You can keep Obamacare, but why force it upon us?' we think that helps us get to 60," Cassidy told reporters on Monday.
Such a "state-choice" strategy could work politically, says
On the other hand, she says, states that have not embraced the law's benefits, such as expanding
In describing their bill, the Patient Freedom Act, Cassidy told reporters that allowing states to decide what they want follows a "Republican principle" and will help his colleagues accept an Obamacare option for states that want it.
The bill's key alternative option for states would do away with individual and employer mandates and benefit requirements, and instead auto-enroll everyone who isn't covered by employer or public healthcare in a basic package.
That package would include individual, federally funded health savings accounts, a high-deductible health plan, and a basic pharmacy benefit. People could opt out of the plan, or purchase more insurance. This alternative would enlarge the pool of covered customers, the bill's authors explain, theoretically covering all of a state's uninsured population.
It would keep the popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, including no life-time caps on care, no prohibition of pre-existing conditions, and allowing young adults to stay on their parents' insurance.
And it would reportedly be paid for with the taxes and
That funding sounds "fairly generous," says
Voices of opposition
Indeed, Rep.
"You could be setting up a situation where you have individuals in similar situations, but in different states, who might receive different healthcare insurance coverage," says
Still, he says he sees the bill as "a good step forward," adding that "
Schumer's rejection of the bill should not be taken as a final no, suggests
"I think Schumer was saying 'We're not a cheap date,' "
One thought on ““Is an Obamacare solution already staring Congress in the face?””
Really? After 8 years of obstructing everything Obsma tried to do even
if it was commin sense? You GOP already
have a Republican plan from the frackin’
Conservative “Heritage Foundation”
which Romney used in MA and it was
called Romneycare. Then when Obama
used it neocons named it Obamacare!
To repeat after Eight entire years since Mitch
McConnell announced on the night of Obi’s
first Inauguration that nothing would get
done for 8 entire years, Susan Collins is
“deeply disappointed”(politely
but not so brightly) nothing got done after
a week? With no specifics from the Trump
cabinet?
The GOP cannot do this right because for
8 years they have not used their brains to
think of anything but “No!” Like 2 yo’s!
“Anything but Clinton” led us to 9-11 because Bush ignored WJC’s warnings.
“Anything but Obama” will lead us into hell
because he was the most intelligent(and
scandal-free) president; so the opposite of very good, to put it politely, is very bad.
Obamacare IS a Republican compromise,
Senator Collins. How long do you think
your party can keep the wool down over
the Teump voters’ eyes?
