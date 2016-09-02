Italy Earthquake: Squaremouth Explains What Travelers Need to Know About Travel Insurance Coverage

By a Travelers who had a policy in place before the earthquake occurred may be eligible for a coverage if they are affected by the earthquake. Unfortunately, it is now too late for travelers to purchase new policies with coverage for the earthquake. Travelers Currently in Travelers may be covered to cut their trip short and receive reimbursement for their unused, prepaid and nonrefundable expenses if their hotel is rendered uninhabitable by the earthquake or they meet their policy's other Trip Interruption requirements. Travelers With an Upcoming Trip to Italy Travelers with an upcoming trip planned to "Unfortunately, an earthquake alone is not a covered reason to cancel a trip on standard travel insurance," said Squaremouth spokesperson Travelers who do not meet their policy's cancellation requirements would not be able to cancel their trip unless they have the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade. Travelers must cancel at least 2-3 days before their departure date and will only be reimbursed up to 75% of the trip cost. Visit Squaremouth's Italy Earthquake and Keywords for this news article include: Squaremouth. Our reports deliver fact-based news of research and discoveries from around the world. Copyright 2016, NewsRx LLC
Travelers who had a policy in place before the earthquake occurred may be eligible for a coverage if they are affected by the earthquake. Unfortunately, it is now too late for travelers to purchase new policies with coverage for the earthquake. Travelers Currently in
Travelers may be covered to cut their trip short and receive reimbursement for their unused, prepaid and nonrefundable expenses if their hotel is rendered uninhabitable by the earthquake or they meet their policy's other Trip Interruption requirements. Travelers With an Upcoming Trip to Italy Travelers with an upcoming trip planned to
"Unfortunately, an earthquake alone is not a covered reason to cancel a trip on standard travel insurance," said Squaremouth spokesperson
Travelers who do not meet their policy's cancellation requirements would not be able to cancel their trip unless they have the Cancel For Any Reason upgrade. Travelers must cancel at least 2-3 days before their departure date and will only be reimbursed up to 75% of the trip cost.
Visit Squaremouth's Italy Earthquake
One thought on “Italy Earthquake: Squaremouth Explains What Travelers Need to Know About Travel Insurance Coverage”
Having survived an earthquake in L’Aquila 8 years ago the village is only now beginning the reconstruction process with most villagers still living in temporary homes.
We bought our insurance policy from a seemingly reliable british company recommended by the british based “not so reliable ” selling agents Tricali ?!
After a long battle with the insurance company and only after intervention of the Financial Ombudsman did the company finally accept agree that we had indeed purchased Earthquake cover as understood when we purchased the policy .
We did also finally agree on a sum in compensation for our total loss which was way below the cost of reconsruction of the property despite the terms of the policy cover stating a sum of overa million pound towards reconstruction if required . In fact the amount did not even allow us to replace like for like of our small property which was initialy not badly damaged but was in the middle of a small piazza which did have heavily damaged areas and in fact the whole of the central area was deemed a no go area even after 5 years.
We would advise people to be very careful when purchasing a policy to have a clear statement of what compensation is likely to be paid out if necessary to make a claim . Our wxperience of using this british company underwritten by Lloyds of London was of long term stress and pressure to abandon our claim so be careful out there!
