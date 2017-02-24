Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Kansas House passes Medicaid expansion

Feb. 23--The Kansas House gave final approval to a bill that would expand Medicaid in the state, just days after the expansion effort looked like it never would make it to the House floor.

Lawmakers voted 81-44 Thursday to pass the bill, three votes shy of the margin needed for a veto proof majority. It will now head to the Senate where its chances to pass are unclear.

The effort to expand Medicaid in Kansas almost never made it out of a House committee.

Lawmakers on the House health committee agreed Monday to table the bill until April instead of passing it out of the committee.

"It's dead," Rep. Dan Hawkins, the chairman of the Health committee, said at the time.

After the vote Thursday, Hawkins said he could see the bill passing the Senate and getting to the governor's desk.

"It doesn't meet what the governor has said," Hawkins said. "I don't want to speak for the governor, but I would be surprised if he doesn't veto it."

A push that included House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Wichita Democrat, and Rep. Susan Concannon, a Beloit Republican, helped bring the expansion bill to the floor on Wednesday. Supporters amended another bill to include the expansion of the health program.

"We've made a significant first step, with a solid vote from the body that is closest to the electorate," Ward said. "So now it's time for the Senate to do their job."

Concannon said she was "moving one step at a time" when it comes to the fate of the bill moving forward

"I can't worry about what's going to happen in the Senate, or what the governor might do," Concannon said. "We just have to keep pushing forward."

Lawmakers who voted against the bill said they did so because of the cost of the program and the fact that congressional Republicans are working to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the federal program that allows states to expand their Medicaid programs.

"Right now we cannot afford the Medicaid expansion, especially not knowing what the federal government is going to do," said Rep. Willie Dove, a Bonner Springs Republican who voted against the bill.

Gov. Sam Brownback has also made it clear that he's strongly opposed to expanding Medicaid in the state.

Lawmakers would likely have to overcome a veto by the governor for Medicaid expansion to become law.

Asked about the expansion bill being passed by the House, Senate President Susan Wagle would only say that the bill would be assigned to the Senate health committee.

"We'll see what the committee decides," she said.

Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw

___

(c)2017 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)

Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

One thought on “Kansas House passes Medicaid expansion”

  1. Gov. Sam Brownback is not working for the people of Kansas as he stated prior to his election. He has done more harm than good! So many with out jobs and insurance including myself. Always thought life at 50 would be a breeze and could not wait for easy living. Not so, years of schooling, a degree and a life of much hard work… living in Kansas has gotten so complicated and expensive and almost impossible. No jobs, and if so the pay is joke around Great Bend. I have always had insurance until I lost my job a couple year ago. Now there is only temp jobs or part time work. No benefits or help for my age either! And now Gov. Brownback as stated above will most likely veto the Medicaid expansion… He does not care about the people of Kansas if he did he would of done a better job and our beautiful State would not be in the crisis it is now in. Stop spending $$ foolishly and get the priorities in order… shame on you, what a mess you have made! And hard working people like myself are suffering because!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance