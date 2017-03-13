Speaker
A new
The CBO's estimate shows that the legislation advances the core goals of our plan to repeal and replace Obamacare:
*Lowers premiums by 10 percent.
*Reduces the federal deficit by
*Makes major entitlement reform, capping
*Increases choices for consumers, creating a vibrant market where people will have more freedom and flexibility to get the plan they want.
*Lowers taxes by
This report does not take into account additional steps
*As an example, HHS Secretary
We appreciate concerns about making sure people have access to coverage.
*This report finds that most of the drop in coverage is attributed to repeal of the individual mandate, because people are no longer forced to purchase government-mandated coverage.
*Under our plan, there will be a stable transition so that no one has the rug pulled out from under them.
*People who do not receive coverage through work or a government program will be provided with a tax credit to help purchase the plan of their choice.
*We are committed to making sure that every American has access to quality, affordable coverage.
Obamacare has proven that government-mandated coverage does not equal access to care, and now the law is collapsing.
*Our plan repeals Obamacare's flawed subsidies, which left millions of low- and middle-income Americans behind.
*Instead of being forced to buy expensive, one-size-fits-all coverage, people will be able to buy a plan they want and can afford. More choices mean lower premiums, as this report shows.
One thought on “Key Points: AHCA Lowers Premiums, Increases Choices”
This is only ONE side of the discussion, & completely leaves out the CBO estimate that 14 million Americans will *lose* their healthcare coverage in 1 yr. IF the ACA/Obamacare is replaced by this new plan. Another major issue is that it would be decidedly more difficult for OLDER people to access healthcare under this new plan, due to higher costs for them. It makes no sense @ all in that regard, & more than half of those currently insured under the ACA would lose coverage in 1 year.
Not adequate @ all…
Senate Confirms Trump Nominee To Lead CMS
Yarmuth Statement on CBO Score of GOP Health Care Repeal Bill
