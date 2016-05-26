McCaskill to Senate Republican Leaders: Act on Central States Pension Crisis

Senator, colleagues call on Majority Leader The Senators today wrote to Majority Leader McConnell asking that before the Last month, the Senators called on the McCaskill is a supporter and cosponsor of the Keep Our Pension Promises Act, which would repeal the law allowing for massive pension cuts. The bipartisan Miners Protection Act will protect the health care and pension benefits for retired coal miners and their dependents with funding through the Abandoned The full text of the letter to Leader McConnell is below: Majority Leader McConnell Dear Majority Leader McConnell: As you know, there is an urgent need for the Therefore, before we break for the long summer recess, we must move the bipartisan Miners Protection Act (S. 1714), which will protect both the health care and pension benefits for retired coal miners and their dependents with funding through the Abandoned Coal Miners' Pension and Retiree Health Benefits Seventy years ago this month, President This is a crisis that needs immediate legislative action. On Broader Multiemployer Pension Crisis While the miners' situation presents the most imminent loss of benefits, we also must act this year to address the Central States issue, which is emblematic of the broader multiemployer pension crisis. The Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Plan is the largest of the underfunded plans and was the first to file an application under MPRA to cut the pensions of about 270,000 retirees. Now that the A number of multiemployer pensions are very likely to run out of money in the near future. At the same time, the PBGC, which insures pensioners' benefits, is in dire financial straits and by 2025, may no longer be able to pay even the small guarantee under the multiemployer program. In its 2015 Annual Report, the agency noted that it had just Our multiemployer pension problem is unavoidable. We must act now to develop solutions to help pensioners in troubled multiemployer plans like the Central States plan. The plight of Central States pensioners shows us we need to use this opportunity to develop a bipartisan solution to address these problems. Legislation that only reforms the voting rules under MPRA will not solve this crisis; we need to find a real solution and we need to do it this year. We understand that there are no easy answers, but we owe it to the hardworking Americans, who played by the rules and worked a lifetime for a secure pension, to do our best and not to wait for another day. We already have a bipartisan solution to help the coal miners who sacrificed so much to keep the country's lights on. We cannot sit idly by and watch the miners lose health benefits in a matter of months. Majority Leader McConnell, we must enact the Miners Protection Act as soon as possible. We also must begin to address the Central States issue now, this year to avert another tragedy. The PBGC is in danger of insolvency if We stand ready and committed to work with you on a bipartisan basis. Sincerely, Read this original document at: https://www.mccaskill.senate.gov/media-center/news-releases/mccaskill-to-senate-republican-leaders-act-on-central-states-pension-crisis
Senator, colleagues call on Majority Leader
The Senators today wrote to Majority Leader McConnell asking that before the
Last month, the Senators called on the
McCaskill is a supporter and cosponsor of the Keep Our Pension Promises Act, which would repeal the law allowing for massive pension cuts.
The bipartisan Miners Protection Act will protect the health care and pension benefits for retired coal miners and their dependents with funding through the Abandoned
The full text of the letter to Leader McConnell is below:
Majority Leader McConnell
Dear Majority Leader McConnell:
As you know, there is an urgent need for the
Therefore, before we break for the long summer recess, we must move the bipartisan Miners Protection Act (S. 1714), which will protect both the health care and pension benefits for retired coal miners and their dependents with funding through the Abandoned
Coal Miners' Pension and Retiree Health Benefits
Seventy years ago this month, President
This is a crisis that needs immediate legislative action. On
Broader Multiemployer Pension Crisis
While the miners' situation presents the most imminent loss of benefits, we also must act this year to address the Central States issue, which is emblematic of the broader multiemployer pension crisis. The Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Plan is the largest of the underfunded plans and was the first to file an application under MPRA to cut the pensions of about 270,000 retirees.
Now that the
A number of multiemployer pensions are very likely to run out of money in the near future. At the same time, the PBGC, which insures pensioners' benefits, is in dire financial straits and by 2025, may no longer be able to pay even the small guarantee under the multiemployer program. In its 2015 Annual Report, the agency noted that it had just
Our multiemployer pension problem is unavoidable. We must act now to develop solutions to help pensioners in troubled multiemployer plans like the Central States plan. The plight of Central States pensioners shows us we need to use this opportunity to develop a bipartisan solution to address these problems. Legislation that only reforms the voting rules under MPRA will not solve this crisis; we need to find a real solution and we need to do it this year. We understand that there are no easy answers, but we owe it to the hardworking Americans, who played by the rules and worked a lifetime for a secure pension, to do our best and not to wait for another day.
We already have a bipartisan solution to help the coal miners who sacrificed so much to keep the country's lights on. We cannot sit idly by and watch the miners lose health benefits in a matter of months. Majority Leader McConnell, we must enact the Miners Protection Act as soon as possible. We also must begin to address the Central States issue now, this year to avert another tragedy. The PBGC is in danger of insolvency if
We stand ready and committed to work with you on a bipartisan basis.
Sincerely,
Read this original document at: https://www.mccaskill.senate.gov/media-center/news-releases/mccaskill-to-senate-republican-leaders-act-on-central-states-pension-crisis
2 thoughts on “McCaskill to Senate Republican Leaders: Act on Central States Pension Crisis”
this is the way I look at it all the years I worked and putted my tax dollars into this country so congressman can be retired I believe they should find a way so I can stay retired . I worked by the rules I putted into central states pension fund for 35 yrs. how long did you congressman pay into something before you retired. I would even say I bet you didn’t work 35 years. You people are elected and are supposed to be taking care of the working class, If the PBGC is broke I believe that congress should have seen this coming and done something about it a long time ago. NOW IS THE TIME TO TAKE ACTION NOT LATER STOP GIVING MONEY TO IMMIGRENTS AND GIVE IT TO THE PEOPLE WHO WORKED IN THIS COUNTRY
we negotiated our pensions in good faith.however the promise of getting the pensions has been taken away.I am 55 years old and was counting on this in my retirement years.NO lump sum option.almost certain that the fund and GBPC will both run out before I am eligible to collect.No one held accountable for the mismanagement of the funds.Why should one group of participants loose all their contributions.There should be a more balenced plan .not just pull the rug out from us.
Flake, Brat Introduce Bill Increasing Consumer Choice in Health Care
Rubio Warns Of Hurricane Amnesia, Urges Floridians To Prepare For Upcoming Season
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Ohio Man Charged In $1.2M Investment Fraud
- When Should You Offer Pro Bono Advice?
- Pacific Life Launches Fee-Based VA At LPL Financial
- The Year In Politics: All About The DOL Rule
- Looking Ahead To 2017: Fixed Income Strategies And Tax Rules
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Longevity Annuity May Be The Exception To Annuities In An IRA
- Top 10 Annuity Stories of 2016
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA
- Uncertainty Over ACA’s Future May Drive Insurers Away
- The Standard Launches Platinum Advantage IDI Product
- New York State Tweaks Insurance Rules To Combat Opioid Crisis
- What Happened When Maine Tried Allowing Health Insurance Sales From Other States
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies