New study: Trump to inherit $559B deficit, stable economy

The estimates from the nonpartisan
Trump is promising higher growth as his administration curbs regulations, overhauls the tax code, and repeals the Affordable Care Act, former President
The latest CBO figures are in line with previous projections. The deficit continues to be an intractable problem that would steadily worsen over time and CBO continues to warn that such rising deficits and debt "would have significant consequences" and act as a drag on the economy if left unchecked.
"After declining for several years, federal budget deficits are on a path to rise during the next decade," the report says.
The projections come as Trump and
Balancing the budget would require crushing cuts to domestic agencies and big health programs like
Trump's nominee to run the White House Budget office, Rep.
Obama inherited an economy in recession and deficits exceeding
For Trump, however, CBO says that "the economy will grow, during the coming decade, at roughly the modest rate observed since the end of the 2007-2009 recession," the report says. But there's also the risk of a downturn in the economy after a recovery that spanned Obama's tenure.
Economists generally prefer to measure the deficit against the size of the economy. By that gauge, the current-year deficit would register 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, a level that many economists say is sustainable, at least in the short term. But deficits would gradually rise as a percentage of GDP, which CBO warns could provoke a debt crisis in coming years and limit the options of policymakers to respond to unanticipated challenges.
Budget Committee Chairman
Black promised that Trump and the
The health insurance markets created under so-called Obamacare will average 10 million customers a month signed up this year, CBO said. That's fewer than the congressional agency had previously estimated and also less than what the outgoing Obama administration projected, an average of 11.4 million a month.
One thought on “New study: Trump to inherit $559B deficit, stable economy”
America is a business in and of itself and should be in the hands of dedicated business leaders. Politics is subjective based and should be viewed in that light giving way to “rational” debate that incorporates both subjective and objective views. The country will /can prosper if run from solid business practices and the government will establish itself as stable with bipartisan leadership throughout all branches .
