Obama defends Affordable Care Act, pushes early voting in Miami

In a day packed back to back with events, Obama started at
"It worked! That doesn't mean it's perfect. ... It's a starter home. Which is a lot better than not having a home," he said to a
Obama also took a swipe at Gov.
The president then pivoted to pure politics, attacking
"They just can't admit it," Obama said. "Part of the problem is that a Democratic president named
Affordable Care Act early enrollment is
In the final presidential debate Wednesday, Republican nominee
Trump's pledge, though, plays right into the hands of Clinton, who needs a big minority turnout to beat him in
In 2012, Obamacare was a top Spanish-language persuasion point for the president during his re-election campaign in
Trump is trailing Clinton by 30 points in
Also playing into Clinton's favor is another metric: absentee-ballot voting. More than 886,000 voters have voted so far by absentee ballot. The
If Obama can encourage minority voters to turn out early, which is the typical Democratic strength,
Early voting starts next week statewide.
"We have to get Hillary in office. It's a must. We are desperate," Minter said.
Minter also said the Affordable Care Act was one of Obama's great accomplishments, and that she's helped over 50 friends navigate the system so they could get health insurance after they retired.
"Their social is nothing," Minter said, referring to her friends' low social security benefits. "When you don't work and don't have benefits, you need help with health insurance."
Obama took 93 percent of the black vote nationwide in 2012 and 95 percent in
There, Obama was all politics, pushing the 2,800 capacity crowd to vote early and en mass for both Clinton and Murphy, who has been lagging in the polls against his competitor, Sen.
"You don't have to wait until
"When you vote early, there are no lines. When you vote early, you can kind of do it on your lunch break. You can do it at your own leisure."
Obama urged the audience to vote against Trump, saying he is unfit to be president and trying to suppress their vote by making them feel like it doesn't count.
"I'm here to tell you that your vote does count," Obama said. "So, don't fall for the easy cynicism that says your vote doesn't matter. Don't believe that notion that all politicians are the same. That's what Hillary's opponent wants you to think. So you lose faith, so you give up, so you stay home."
The Democratic party and a separate PAC have pulled most of the ad buys for Murphy in
"If you want leaders who actually value hard work, respect working Americans who want higher wages and better benefits and a better tax code, who want equal pay for equal work for women, then you should vote for
Rubio has successfully insulated himself from Trump and his controversies, leading with a comfortable margin since he made a last minute decision to run for re-election at the end of June. But since the first
Rubio "called
"Marco seems to just care about hanging onto his job.
For
Barrow said he believed Rubio, whose parents are Cuban immigrants, turned his back on the Hispanic community after he backed down on his immigration policy and ultimately didn't support the DREAMers Act, an executive action by Obama intended to protect young undocumented immigrants in
"I just don't know how you could vote against your parents," Barrow said.
___
(c)2016 the Naples Daily News (Naples, Fla.)
Visit the Naples Daily News (Naples, Fla.) at www.naplesnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Obama defends Affordable Care Act, pushes early voting in Miami”
Good boy
Damage from Cedar River flooding tops $22 million
CHINA AID Helps to Promote the Development of Chinese Senior Care Industry
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- A Down Payment Costs Home Buyers An Average Of 2/3 Of Annual Income
- Pension Funded Status Comes Almost Full Circle At End Of 2016
- Report: Annuity Buyers Trending Younger
- IMO Exemption Rule Out Next Week, OMB Says
- Holistic Retirement Planning On The Horizon, IRI Says
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Report: Annuity Buyers Trending Younger
- IMO Exemption Rule Out Next Week, OMB Says
- AIG Launches New Fixed Annuity Product
- Global Atlantic Unifies Retirement Distribution
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Vermont To Pay $3.5M To Blue Cross Blue Shield
- House To Vote On Fast-Tracking Health Care Law Repeal
- Dooming ACA Raises Sticky Questions About Guaranteed Coverage
- Senate Takes First Step Toward ACA Repeal
- Cigna: ACA Works Better With Tailored Network Of Doctors
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- LOMA Forecasts Modest Gains For Life Insurance Industry In 2017
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Global Bankers Insurance Group Acquiring Bankers Life
- Settlers Life Sets Annual Sales Record For Second Consecutive Year
- ‘Exclusive Result’ Clause at Issue in Appeals Court Decision