Obama defends Affordable Care Act, pushes early voting in Miami

Oct. 21 -- MIAMI -- President Barack Obama played defense and offense for Democrats Hillary Clinton and Rep. Patrick Murphy in the biggest county of the nation's biggest swing state Thursday.

In a day packed back to back with events, Obama started at Miami-Dade College , defending the merits of the Affordable Care Act, or "Obamacare," which is popular with Democrats and with minorities in particular, polls show.

"It worked! That doesn't mean it's perfect. ... It's a starter home. Which is a lot better than not having a home," he said to a Miami-Dade crowd of several hundred people.

Obama also took a swipe at Gov. Rick Scott for refusing to expand Medicaid under Obamacare.

The president then pivoted to pure politics, attacking Republicans on their predictions about costs and the uninsured.

"They just can't admit it," Obama said. "Part of the problem is that a Democratic president named Barack Obama passed the law. That's just the truth."

Affordable Care Act early enrollment is Nov. 1 and some Florida providers have dropped it as the costs of participating in the program have outweighed their profit margins.

In the final presidential debate Wednesday, Republican nominee Donald Trump singled out Obamacare and said he would repeal it.

Trump's pledge, though, plays right into the hands of Clinton, who needs a big minority turnout to beat him in Florida and thereby deny the Republican a real shot at the White House . Polls show minority voters like the Affordable Care Act -- especially in Florida , which for years had one of the highest rates of the uninsured, most notably among Hispanics and African Americans.

In 2012, Obamacare was a top Spanish-language persuasion point for the president during his re-election campaign in Florida . A 2015 Gallup poll found non-whites rated the Affordable Care Act at 68 percent, compared with whites at 38 percent. Romney lost to Obama by a 23-percentage-point margin in Miami-Dade County . Obama carried the state with less than 1 percent overall.

Trump is trailing Clinton by 30 points in Miami-Dade , according to a new poll by Bendixen and Amandi International in the state's most populous county.

Also playing into Clinton's favor is another metric: absentee-ballot voting. More than 886,000 voters have voted so far by absentee ballot. The Republicans lead Democrats overall by 1.5 points in vote-by-mail ballots cast. But at this time four years ago, the GOP lead was 5.3 points.

If Obama can encourage minority voters to turn out early, which is the typical Democratic strength, Republicans worry that Clinton will build up a nearly insurmountable lead in ballots cast before Election Day , making it harder for Trump to turn out enough voters Nov. 8 to overcome the deficit.

Early voting starts next week statewide.

Cheryl Minter , 58, of Opa-locka , said after Obama's second stop Thursday at the only historically black university in South Florida , Florida Memorial University , that she would vote Monday and that she will be driving her neighbors, many of them older, to vote early as well.

"We have to get Hillary in office. It's a must. We are desperate," Minter said.

Minter also said the Affordable Care Act was one of Obama's great accomplishments, and that she's helped over 50 friends navigate the system so they could get health insurance after they retired.

"Their social is nothing," Minter said, referring to her friends' low social security benefits. "When you don't work and don't have benefits, you need help with health insurance."

Obama took 93 percent of the black vote nationwide in 2012 and 95 percent in Florida . That year, black voters turned out for the first time in higher percentages than white voters, according to a report by the Census Bureau . Miami Gardens , where Obama made his second stop Thursday, is 79 percent black and the third largest city in the county, according its government website.

There, Obama was all politics, pushing the 2,800 capacity crowd to vote early and en mass for both Clinton and Murphy, who has been lagging in the polls against his competitor, Sen. Marco Rubio .

"You don't have to wait until November 8th , to send Hillary to the White House . You don't need to wait until November 8th to send Patrick Murphy to the United States Senate ," Obama said.

"When you vote early, there are no lines. When you vote early, you can kind of do it on your lunch break. You can do it at your own leisure."

Obama urged the audience to vote against Trump, saying he is unfit to be president and trying to suppress their vote by making them feel like it doesn't count.

"I'm here to tell you that your vote does count," Obama said. "So, don't fall for the easy cynicism that says your vote doesn't matter. Don't believe that notion that all politicians are the same. That's what Hillary's opponent wants you to think. So you lose faith, so you give up, so you stay home."

The Democratic party and a separate PAC have pulled most of the ad buys for Murphy in Florida , making it difficult for him to win in such a large state against a competitor like Rubio who ran for president in the primary. But Obama attempted to link Murphy to Clinton and Rubio to Trump on Thursday.

"If you want leaders who actually value hard work, respect working Americans who want higher wages and better benefits and a better tax code, who want equal pay for equal work for women, then you should vote for Hillary Clinton , and you should vote for Patrick Murphy ," Obama said.

Rubio has successfully insulated himself from Trump and his controversies, leading with a comfortable margin since he made a last minute decision to run for re-election at the end of June. But since the first Senate debate Monday in Orlando , where Murphy pounded Rubio on his unwillingness to withdraw support for Trump, the polls have tightened, with some showing the two candidates in a dead heat.

Rubio "called Donald Trump a dangerous con artist who has spent a career sticking it to working people," Obama said. "That begs the question: Why does Marco Rubio still plan to vote for Donald Trump ? Why does he support Donald Trump ?"

"Marco seems to just care about hanging onto his job. Patrick Murphy cares about you," Obama said.

For Steve Barrow , 46, the speech wasn't all that convincing. Barrow, of Fort Lauderdale , voted for Pam Keith in the Democratic Senate primary and took offense to Obama campaigning for Murphy then. Still, he said, he would vote for the Democrat running against Rubio.

Barrow said he believed Rubio, whose parents are Cuban immigrants, turned his back on the Hispanic community after he backed down on his immigration policy and ultimately didn't support the DREAMers Act, an executive action by Obama intended to protect young undocumented immigrants in the United States .

"I just don't know how you could vote against your parents," Barrow said.

___

(c)2016 the Naples Daily News (Naples, Fla.)

Visit the Naples Daily News (Naples, Fla.) at www.naplesnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.