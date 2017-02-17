Obamacare is Collapsing. House Republicans Are Moving Forward with a #BetterWay Just add *Skyrocketing costs: Premiums have gone up by an average of 25 percent this year. *Dwindling choices: Nearly 1/3 of all *More taxes: Families and job creators have faced *A new class of uninsured Americans: Those who pay the penalty because they can't afford Obamacare's plans, and those who are forced to buy plans with sky-high deductibles, hindering their ability to actually receive care. This list of failures is causing real pain for real people : "I don't qualify for a subsidy. Plus, I help to pay a portion for those who do qualify for a subsidy. I am a working individual who happens to be self-employed... What were my 2017 options" None I would have ever picked... None of my existing doctors are in network. No coverage out of network." -- Ruth S., "My wife had a breast diagnosis scare that required a biopsy followed by a lumpectomy and numerous doctor visits and mass confusion between healthcare providers every step of the way. We have spent "Despite Obama's promises, my plan was canceled at an affordable That's why In June, we unveiled A Now, Members are working to turn the solutions laid out in A *Deliver relief from the Obamacare taxes and mandates that have hurt job creators, increased premium costs, and limited options for patients and health care providers. *Eliminate the individual and employer mandate penalties, which forced millions of workers, families, and job creators into expensive, inadequate Obamacare plans that they don't want and cannot afford. *Empower individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want and need--not the way *Provide all Americans--especially those Obamacare left behind--access to portable, monthly tax credits that they can use to buy a health insurance plan that's right for them--not one tied to a job or a government-mandated program. CLICK at: https://waysandmeansforms.house.gov/Components/Redirect/r.aspx'ID=477007-29030369 to read more about CLICK at: https://waysandmeansforms.house.gov/Components/Redirect/r.aspx'ID=477008-29030369 to read more about the solutions Ways and Means Republicans are working to deliver. CLICK at: https://waysandmeansforms.house.gov/Components/Redirect/r.aspx'ID=477009-29030369 to watch a video of W&M Members speaking out about their constituents who have been hurt by Obamacare. CLICK at: https://waysandmeansforms.house.gov/Components/Redirect/r.aspx'ID=477010-29030369 to read how Obamacare's failures impacted Americans across the country.
Obamacare is Collapsing. House Republicans Are Moving Forward with a #BetterWay
Just add
*Skyrocketing costs: Premiums have gone up by an average of 25 percent this year.
*Dwindling choices: Nearly 1/3 of all
*More taxes: Families and job creators have faced
*A new class of uninsured Americans: Those who pay the penalty because they can't afford Obamacare's plans, and those who are forced to buy plans with sky-high deductibles, hindering their ability to actually receive care.
This list of failures is causing real pain for real people :
"I don't qualify for a subsidy. Plus, I help to pay a portion for those who do qualify for a subsidy. I am a working individual who happens to be self-employed... What were my 2017 options" None I would have ever picked... None of my existing doctors are in network. No coverage out of network." -- Ruth S.,
"My wife had a breast diagnosis scare that required a biopsy followed by a lumpectomy and numerous doctor visits and mass confusion between healthcare providers every step of the way. We have spent
"Despite Obama's promises, my plan was canceled at an affordable
That's why
In June, we unveiled A
Now, Members are working to turn the solutions laid out in A
*Deliver relief from the Obamacare taxes and mandates that have hurt job creators, increased premium costs, and limited options for patients and health care providers.
*Eliminate the individual and employer mandate penalties, which forced millions of workers, families, and job creators into expensive, inadequate Obamacare plans that they don't want and cannot afford.
*Empower individuals and families to spend their health care dollars the way they want and need--not the way
*Provide all Americans--especially those Obamacare left behind--access to portable, monthly tax credits that they can use to buy a health insurance plan that's right for them--not one tied to a job or a government-mandated program.
One thought on “Obamacare is Collapsing. House Republicans Are Moving Forward with a #BetterWay”
A bunch of vague, self-serving gobbledegook. The ACA is the best thing we’ve had so far, so build on it instead of jerking Americans around so that your giant insurance company buddies can increase profits.
