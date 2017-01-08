Obamacare repeal could affect Oklahoma coverage rates

With a Republican in the
"It's time to move forward to repeal and replace Obamacare," Sen.
"It's time to focus on a future of a healthy America."
In the coming week,
While there has long been opposition to the act among
Under the act,
Also under the act, people won the right to stay on their parents' insurance policies until age 26. About 29,000 young adults in
The act also prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage because of a pre-existing condition.
"As our nation debates changes to the health care system, it's important to take stock of where we are today compared to where we were before the Affordable Care Act," said Health and Human Services Secretary
"Whether Oklahomans get coverage through an employer,
Burwell also noted that the act ended yearly and lifetime limits on policies and requires that health plans cover preventive services at no extra cost.
While she stresses benefits of the law, critics focus on rising insurance premiums and limited insurance company participation.
"Oklahomans have seen firsthand the devastation caused by the impact of Obamacare," Lankford said. "Last year, the Obama administration announced a 25 percent increase in premiums across the nation.
"The news for our state was much worse.
"It is difficult to say with certainty what would happen in this situation as the actual repeal legislation has not yet been fully written," he said. "The current strategy involves repealing Obamacare quickly; however, a transition period to the Obamacare replacement will likely be necessary."
Cole said the effect on coverage rates also is unclear.
"I believe that looking at coverage rates is only one piece of whether one has 'health insurance,'" he said. "Yes, it's true that the uninsured rate has gone down; however, many of the policies people are forced to buy have exorbitant deductibles that will never be met, effectively leaving people uninsured.
"
The cost of increased premium rates under Obamacare is limited for policy holders, because many receive substantial subsidies to cover these premiums. These subsidies would go away if Obamacare were repealed.
"While the subsidies may not exist in the same manner they do under Obamacare, many of the Republican plans focus on lowering costs through increased competition, a focus on patient-centered care, expanding of the use of Health Savings and Flexible Savings Accounts, all aimed at helping patients make the best health care decisions for themselves, not insurers, and not the government," Cole said.
Under Obamacare, unpopular provisions like the requirement that most Americans have health coverage, help allow insurance companies to offer popular provisions like being able to stay on parents' insurance to age 26 and the prohibition for coverage denial based on pre-existing conditions.
Still to be determined is how popular provisions can be retained if unpopular provisions are eliminated.
"Yes, that is one of the challenges facing the committees of jurisdiction who are responsible for writing replacement legislation; however, I am confident that the replacement bill will find a way to resolve these concerns," Cole said.
___
(c)2017 The Oklahoman
Visit The Oklahoman at www.newsok.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Obamacare repeal could affect Oklahoma coverage rates”
Health savings accounts???? Oh great, people can’t afford Obamacare but all the sudden they can save 100k in their health savings account???. You people that voted republican are about to get what you deserve, no healthcare hahahhahahaha. Gee republicans, why didn’t we think to make Americans save for their own health care? Ummm maybe cause no one can afford healthcare anymore?
Executive Q&A: Old baseball injuries line up health administration career
Thousands from state plan to attend women’s march in D.C.
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Financial Advisors Get Ready For DOL Rule
- Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Delay Fiduciary Rule
- Trump Nominates Wall Street Lawyer As Chairman Of SEC
- Ohio Man Charged In $1.2M Investment Fraud
- When Should You Offer Pro Bono Advice?
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- VA Sales Drop Seen Leveling Off in 2019
- The Standard Offers New Single Premium Deferred Index Annuity
- DOL Sends IMO Fiduciary Rule Exemption To OMB
- Longevity Annuity May Be The Exception To Annuities In An IRA
- Top 10 Annuity Stories of 2016
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Affordable Care Act: 4 Ways It Could Change In 2017
- UnitedHealth Buying Surgical Care For $2.3B
- Kaiser: Only 1 in 5 Americans Supports Repeal And Replace
- Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA
- Uncertainty Over ACA’s Future May Drive Insurers Away
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- First United American Life Changes Its Name
- ‘Exclusive Result’ Clause at Issue in Appeals Court Decision
- Attorney Admits Role In Life Insurance Scheme
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas