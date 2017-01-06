Obamacare repeal could cost Kentucky 45,000 jobs, study says

The study analyzed the effect of ending federal premium tax credits aimed at helping people afford health insurance and federal payments to states to help cover the cost of expanding
There are several other parts to the law, but those are likely early targets of opponents, the study said.
The study concluded that ending those provisions would result in
More than a third would be health care jobs, but employment in construction, retail and other fields also would drop as the effects of reduced federal spending spread through the economy, the study said.
The report said the repeal would lead to
Federal spending boosts the economy, but when funds are cut, the results "play out in the other direction, triggering losses in employment, economic activity, and state and local revenues," the report said.
Nationwide, ending the two provisions cited in the study would result in 2.6 million fewer jobs in 2019, the study said.
The report said the findings are noteworthy because of "debunked" claims that the federal health care law has killed jobs, citing a
In addition, uncompensated care costs would "soar" for hospitals and health care providers at the same time they lost revenue, the study said.
Federal figures show that 600,000 Kentuckians have gained insurance as a result of the health law, according to the
"We do have research showing it's provided a great deal more access," said former
However, the
McConnell cited increases in premiums and deductibles that make insurance unaffordable for many; insurance companies "fleeing" the exchanges set up under the law, which will mean a lack of choice for many people; and people losing access to doctors, hospitals and health plans they liked.
"Obamacare is making things worse, and we now have a moral imperative to repeal and replace it -- to bring relief to families now," McConnell said.
"The law is generally functioning very well," she said.
The administration of Gov.
It's clear, however, that the "failed Obamacare experiment" has burdened employers and providers, destabilized insurance markets, increased consumer premiums and added significant costs to taxpayers, Hogan said.
___
(c)2017 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)
Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Obamacare repeal could cost Kentucky 45,000 jobs, study says”
It’s amazing to me that the gate of this man becoming President has distorted the minds ad psyche of politicians and law makers that they would take away their own citizens healthcare and jobs to make them feel good. It’s shameful, disgraceful, unimaginable that so many innocent people will lose their jobs, and their health care to hurt the President!
Well Kentucians you overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump this is what you get! See if he comes to see about you feed you or pay your bills, or pay you doctors bills!
Good luck because you going to need it!
VISIOMED GROUP to Launch BewellConnect® / MAJORD’HOME, The connected smart TV dedicated to home assistance
Authorities reject Fostoria financial recovery plan
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Delay Fiduciary Rule
- Trump Nominates Wall Street Lawyer As Chairman Of SEC
- Ohio Man Charged In $1.2M Investment Fraud
- When Should You Offer Pro Bono Advice?
- Pacific Life Launches Fee-Based VA At LPL Financial
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- VA Sales Drop Seen Leveling Off in 2019
- The Standard Offers New Single Premium Deferred Index Annuity
- DOL Sends IMO Fiduciary Rule Exemption To OMB
- Longevity Annuity May Be The Exception To Annuities In An IRA
- Top 10 Annuity Stories of 2016
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- UnitedHealth Buying Surgical Care For $2.3B
- Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA
- Uncertainty Over ACA’s Future May Drive Insurers Away
- The Standard Launches Platinum Advantage IDI Product
- New York State Tweaks Insurance Rules To Combat Opioid Crisis
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- First United American Life Changes Its Name
- ‘Exclusive Result’ Clause at Issue in Appeals Court Decision
- Attorney Admits Role In Life Insurance Scheme
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas