Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017

- "When it comes to #Obamacare, repeal means relief - relief from higher costs, low-quality care, & more broken promises," tweeted House Speaker Nearly seven years after Obamacare became law, a record number Americans have health insurance. More than six million have signed up this year alone, even as the law's future has been in doubt. But not everyone is happy. "Unfortunately, it's not affordable," said Large premium increases were common before Obamacare. But the law's premise - that younger, healthier Americans would buy health care plans and offset the cost of insuring the elderly - has not panned out. Major health insurance providers have dropped out of the program, with those remaining boosting premiums by an average of 25 percent for next year. "We will repeal the disaster known as Obamacare and create new health care, all sorts of reforms that work for you and your family," President-elect "We want to try to improve the bill. We know it could be improved," said Senate Minority Leader For years, "We will move right after the first of the year on an Obamacare replacement resolution," said Senate Majority Leader "Doing nothing is not an option," the "What do you want to replace it with?" asked Democratic Senator "To our Republican friends across the aisle: bring it on [show the plan]," Schumer said. Health care spending accounts for more than 17 percent of
"When it comes to #Obamacare, repeal means relief - relief from higher costs, low-quality care, & more broken promises," tweeted House Speaker
Nearly seven years after Obamacare became law, a record number Americans have health insurance. More than six million have signed up this year alone, even as the law's future has been in doubt. But not everyone is happy.
"Unfortunately, it's not affordable," said
Large premium increases were common before Obamacare. But the law's premise - that younger, healthier Americans would buy health care plans and offset the cost of insuring the elderly - has not panned out. Major health insurance providers have dropped out of the program, with those remaining boosting premiums by an average of 25 percent for next year.
"We will repeal the disaster known as Obamacare and create new health care, all sorts of reforms that work for you and your family," President-elect
"We want to try to improve the bill. We know it could be improved," said Senate Minority Leader
For years,
"We will move right after the first of the year on an Obamacare replacement resolution," said Senate Majority Leader
"Doing nothing is not an option," the
"What do you want to replace it with?" asked Democratic Senator
"To our Republican friends across the aisle: bring it on [show the plan]," Schumer said.
Health care spending accounts for more than 17 percent of
3 thoughts on “Obamacare Repeal Tops Republican Agenda for 2017”
Any program the government creates turns to crap.
All I want is GOOD insurance at a FAIR price
Begin with an analysis of $ gained by the Insurance Agencys that parade the largest gorgeous real estate and the expansive landscaped property. The 2nd in depth analysis should be the pharmaceutical industry that has incredibly high prices on name brand drugs but can grant ‘allowances’ by more than 90%. Acknowledge the need for advanced equipment in hospitals for diagnostic purposes for the health of the population. Pass laws eliminating government lobbying by ALL medical entities Including the medical arm of the insurance industry. Their interest in the welfare of the people, including research, is dominated by their interest in the bottom line. An analysis is incomplete without a thorough in depth look at the FDA, and the benefits received and instrumental in passing pharmaceutical products that cause damaging long lasting side efffects, some of which have to be taken off the market after they have already been administered to the public.
