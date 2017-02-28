"There's no better occasion than the president's annual address to "Unable to afford insurance through her employer, "I'm looking forward to the president's remarks on how our unified government is rescuing health care for millions of people injured by the misguided Affordable Care Act." Ivey is relieved that members of "I'm grateful that "My husband and I have been punished for working hard, driven to the edge of financial disaster as we paid thousands and thousands of dollars in premiums for a federal plan that our doctors rejected. Even though we're healthy, this law has crippled our family." Read this original document at: https://dougcollins.house.gov/press-releases/obamacare-victim-accompanies-collins-to-joint-session/
Read this original document at: https://dougcollins.house.gov/press-releases/obamacare-victim-accompanies-collins-to-joint-session/
One thought on “OBAMACARE VICTIM ACCOMPANIES COLLINS TO JOINT SESSION”
As an individual who was a small business owner (the USA is all about the self-starters, right?!), I was not privy to an employer-sponsored health insurance plan. As I had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at 28 (which, like cancer or a car accident, is a diagnosis for which no-one plans, yet can happen to anyone), and as this happened a long, long time ago…before the Affordable Care Act, I was also deemed an automatic exclusion on health insurance companies’ lists (do not forget, one denial of coverage equaled a denial of all coverages).
I was, however, fortunate in that the state in which I lived, Illinois, had a high-risk pool insurance available to people like me, which meant access to “automatic acceptance” coverage was available. One caveat: joining this plan meant yearly premiums of over $7000, co-pays, drug costs, and out of pockets totaling $8000-$10,000 every year, and my coverage did not include any well-women exams, pap smears, mammograms, or maternity care whatsoever. But if I needed a hysterectomy, developed breast or ovarian cancer, they were right on top of it! (Gee, thanks guys…)
So, $15,000-$17,000 per year, for just me? Because I happened to draw the short stick from the pile?
No. Health insurance should not, should never have been, and should never be allowed to stand in the way of people living the purpose of their lives.
It is not Barack Obama’s fault for the increasing premiums of the ACA’s policies. Nor is it Obama’s fault for insurance companies pulling their coverage and policies out of specific areas.
IT IS THE INSURANCE COMPANIES’ GREED that should be held accountable for these issues. IT IS NOT “health care insurance” when the companies involved have an obligation first to maximizing their shareholders’ wealth at the expense of their insured.
AND…IT IS A DEEPLY FLAWED SOCIETY that believes allowing for the “hedging of bets” against the health of its own members is acceptable.
Bustos to Host Emily Carlson, who has Benefited Greatly from the Affordable Care Act, for President Trump’s Address to Congress
KENNEDY TO WHITE HOUSE & GOP: COME CLEAN ON ACA REPEAL
