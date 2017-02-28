OBAMACARE VICTIM ACCOMPANIES COLLINS TO JOINT SESSION

WASHINGTON --Congressman Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will attend President Donald Trump's speech to the joint session of Congress with a guest from Toccoa, Georgia . Members of Congress each receive one guest ticket to the president's annual speech.

Congressman Collins has invited his constituent Brittany Ivey to the joint session. The working mother and her husband have struggled under the consequences of the Affordable Care Act. Ivey was working part-time at a small business that provided her family with health insurance until the effects of Obamacare on the insurance market raised her premiums sharply. This drove the Ivey family into the individual market, where a mid-level plan took 65% of her monthly gross income--even after a small federal subsidy.

"There's no better occasion than the president's annual address to Congress to bring attention to the victims of the Affordable Care Act and the urgency of repealing Obamacare. Northeast Georgia is full of individuals who work tirelessly to care for their families, and Mrs. Ivey's story illustrates the destruction wrought by the failed health care law," said Collins.

"Unable to afford insurance through her employer, Mrs. Ivey turned to the federal exchange, where she obtained a plan that neither her nor her children's doctor would accept. The government has robbed our loved ones of their access to affordable, meaningful health services, and the only remedy before us is to return competition and innovation to every dimension of our health care system by repealing Obamacare."

"I'm looking forward to the president's remarks on how our unified government is rescuing health care for millions of people injured by the misguided Affordable Care Act."

Ivey is relieved that members of Congress seem to understand her family's plight, and she is eager to see substantive health care reform.

"I'm grateful that Congress is taking action to fix our health care system. For the last several years, my family has experienced how Obamacare hurts hardworking, middle-class Americans. All I wanted was to be a stay-at-home mother to my daughter and sons, but the skyrocketing prices of health insurance drove me back into the labor market full-time," explains Ivey.

"My husband and I have been punished for working hard, driven to the edge of financial disaster as we paid thousands and thousands of dollars in premiums for a federal plan that our doctors rejected. Even though we're healthy, this law has crippled our family."

President Trump is scheduled to address members of the House of Representatives and the Senate at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28 .

