Oklahomans on Obamacare share how its repeal would affect them

But one status turned into more people sharing their stories, and that turned into a group of Oklahomans going to Sen.
At Lankford's
"At the end of the day, repealing the Affordable Care Act kicks millions of people off of their health insurance," Brown, 38, of
Lankford has long been a proponent of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, citing concerns over the rising cost of health care and coverage.
He has pointed to the fact that
"It's important that this new
Unknowns cause anxiety
In the coming weeks, as President-elect
While there has long been opposition to the act among
Gov.
However, under the Affordable Care Act, 192,000 Oklahomans have gained coverage, and the state's uninsured rate has dropped from about 19 percent in 2010 to about 14 percent in 2015, according to the
The unknown of how long that coverage will be available -- along with the other protections in place under the health care law -- continues to cause anxiety for Oklahomans who have benefited from coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
For Brown, it has given her the peace of mind that her husband could receive coverage without fear of being denied based on a pre-existing condition.
The Affordable Care Act prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage because of a pre-existing condition.
Brown's husband Eric, 38, is an emergency medicine physician, working in
When
Because of his pre-existing condition -- the cancer he had been cured of since about age 9 -- he wasn't able to get coverage.
"It was a really strange situation to have someone in medical school who couldn't get health care coverage for himself,"
They finally found a plan, but the deductible was high, and the monthly premium was expensive.
If the Affordable Care Act were repealed, and insurance companies could once again deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions, the Browns worry about what that would mean for Eric.
"If he were to ever lose his job, and the Affordable Care Act was repealed, we would be in a really unique situation of having a physician who was uninsurable,"
Affordable care through tax credit
Without reason, her mouth started to dry out. It was so severe that her tongue would stick to the bottom of her mouth, and she couldn't open her lips.
At first, she didn't have health insurance.
Months went by until finally, an opportunity came: the federal health insurance marketplace.
In 2014, Holloway was able to purchase health coverage through the marketplace, created through the Affordable Care Act.
"And as soon as I had health insurance, I went to a doctor," said Holloway, 59, of
Holloway was diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome, an autoimmune disease that causes disease-fighting cells to attack various organs, most notably the glands that produce tears and saliva, according to the
Over the past two years, Holloway has been able to see her primary care doctor and specialists, and her doctors have found effective ways to treat the disease.
However, Holloway worries how the impending repeal of the Affordable Care Act will affect her coverage.
Holloway is one of 140,100 Oklahomans who have signed up for coverage for 2017 through the federal marketplace.
She is able to afford her coverage, thanks to a tax credit that covers most of her premium:
Without the subsidy, the coverage would be more than
Holloway said this tax credit has been crucial for her and her daughter.
And if the Affordable Care Act were repealed, and she had no coverage option, her quality of life would quickly plummet, she said.
"My medication will go from about
Holloway works four part-time jobs -- a program director at
She makes a yearly income of about
Without her medicine, her body would essentially be unable to produce fluids, and her organs would eventually dry out, she said.
"It's a grim and ugly way to die," Holloway said.
Staying on parent's insurance
Also under the Affordable Care Act, young adults won the right to stay on their parents' insurance policies until age 26. About 29,000 Oklahomans have used this option.
"I would have half of a face right now if it weren't for the Affordable Care Act," Pounds said.
In 2012, Pounds was in the midst of lighting a professional-grade firework when it lit unexpectedly and exploded.
After the explosion, Pounds had a hole in his face that extended to the back of his throat. He almost died on the way to the hospital.
Over the past four years, Pounds has undergone 30 surgeries by at least eight surgeons. And his recovery is not complete, as he still needs thousands of dollars in dental work.
Today, Pounds is blind in his left eye, and he can't breathe through his nose. He has trouble standing for long periods because his surgeons used part of a bone in his left leg to repair his face.
Overall, Pounds, a self-employed musician and student, and his family have spent thousands of dollars on his medical care -- even with him receiving coverage from his father's
However, he worries not only about what the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would mean for his coverage, but also how
Without coverage, Pounds' recovery would stop.
"Coming up on five years of surgery, and suddenly I'm stuck in the final phases (of recovery)," Pounds said. "... I want to get back to having a normal life, not having to bandage up my face every time I go out in public, not dealing with waking up in the middle of the night, gasping for air because I accidentally closed my mouth. I'm dealing with way more issues than being scared of how I look."
Contributing:
___
(c)2017 The Oklahoman
Visit The Oklahoman at www.newsok.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Oklahomans on Obamacare share how its repeal would affect them”
Being an uninsurable physician was probably not that unique prior to ObamaCare. I was one. Many physicians are self-employed and being human, many of us have pre-existing conditions. My health care would be unaffordable without coverage. Even more unaffordable than my insurance. Last year I paid $450/ month premiums and had a $3200 out of pocket maximum, which was met its January. This year my premium is $700/month with a $7000 out-of- pocket maximum. It will be worth it if my insurance covers my expensive medications, which remains to be seen.
I had no choice of plan this year. Only a very limited HealthNet plan was offered in my county at very high prices. This shows the ACA needs help. I understand these problems occurred largely because of Republican sabotage to the safeguards wanted by the Democrats so insurance companies would not take big losses as they have. Look it up.
In any case, my point is that relatively well off people with pre-existing conditions will be without coverage or means to pay for care that almost no one can afford without insurance if the ACA is simply repealed. One idea would be to reinstate the Pre-Existing Condition Insurance Plan (PCIP) that the ACA initially put in place before the ACA took effect and mandated insurance companies not exclude for pre-existing conditions. All “uninsurable” were offered a plan that covers government employees. It was great insurance! Not severely limited like the current frustrating plans. There were no subsidies however. Something to consider rather than making all insurance companies cover the sick. Maybe all uninsurable could be offered Medicare?
House Joins Senate in Voting to Begin Repeal of the Affordable Care Act
DeLauro: Repealing Obamacare ‘will cause chaos’
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Nationwide To Offer International Small Cap Fund
- NAIC Responds To Treasury/EU Deal
- Future Winners And Losers In Retirement Portfolios
- 1 In 3 Dissatisfied With Their Financial Life
- What It Takes To Achieve Financial Confidence
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Future Winners And Losers In Retirement Portfolios
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Report: Annuity Buyers Trending Younger
- IMO Exemption Rule Out Next Week, OMB Says
- AIG Launches New Fixed Annuity Product
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Miami: Where ACA Repeal Would Be Felt The Most
- Trump Promises ‘Insurance For Everybody’
- Rural Hospitals Brace For Damage From ACA Repeal
- IRS Letters Warn Millions Of Health Insurance Penalty
- GOP States Still Face Big Health Care Costs As ACA Is Unwound
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Life Insurance Activity Moderates In Second Half Of 2016
- Thrivent Announces $319M In Dividends For 2017
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Global Bankers Insurance Group Acquiring Bankers Life
- Settlers Life Sets Annual Sales Record For Second Consecutive Year