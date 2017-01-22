On Trump’s first full day as president, hundreds of thousands worldwide march in protest

Originally organized as a Women's March on
They marched in
The turnout estimates were staggering.
More than 500,000 people showed up on the
Another 60,000 marched in
Thousands filled
"There were people that allowed me to basically step on their toes," she said.
The turnout in many cities far exceeded expectations: the original estimates for the
"We have not lost our ability to stand and march together ..."
Men, women and children marched together, many wearing bright pink "pussyhats" that have been knitted by volunteers nationwide as a reminder of the audiotape that surfaced during the campaign of Trump using vulgar language in describing his advances toward women.
Themes that brought marchers out ranged from concerns about reproductive rights to the fate of immigrants under the new administration.
In
"As a mother, I fear what our children are hearing," she said, then added, "I have faith in America, I love this country.
"There's just this energy that is amazing," Aleemuddin said of the march. "Sometimes we just feel alone, so it's good to have this companionship."
Jikara Anderson, 17, of
"
In
"It's really good to see such resistance and see that people won't let their rights get taken away from them," said Morfas, who learned of the demonstration shortly after the election and said she wanted to be a part of the "once-in-a-lifetime march."
Cornett described a sense of camaraderie, with strangers sharing snacks and helping those who were lost.
"It seemed like it would be a great opportunity to witness a historic gathering," she said. "It felt powerful to be among so many people today especially after such a tense election."
"When I look out at this incredible crowd today, I know one thing," said Harris, who already is being mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential candidate. "Even if you're not sitting in the
"And we the people have the power."
Not everyone who wanted to get to the main march in
A group of eight people from
One Canadian,
"It felt like, if we had been pro-Trump, we would have absolutely been allowed entry," he told The Guardian.
Trump and the
The president, who traveled to a prayer service and then a speech at
Former Secretary of State
"I stand w/
Bee staff writer
Where do these protestors get money to go to D.C. And march. Most families can’t even take an over night vacation for lack of gas money or worn out cars. I am praying Pres. Trump stands strong and these spiteful people stand down. Protestors who have funds to travel, should give thoughts to helping a family put food on the table, not trips to D.C. . As for Madonna she is a worn out Old woman who needs a life and soap washout of her mouth.
Let’s compare to many millions who didn’t march.
