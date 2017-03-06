OPINION: Editorial roundup

March 05 --New era but same duty to voters

Dozens of constituents show up, determined to let their congressional representative know exactly how they feel about health care.

There's grumbling, interruptions and some applause, including a round that erupts after one man says, "I think the message most of us are here to give you is that we don't want the government meddling in our health care at all." Outside, protesters wave signs.

Just a snapshot of the town hall meetings that have sprung up around the country since President Donald Trump took office, promising to repeal Obamacare?

Wrong. Try 2009, after President Barack Obama took office, promising universal health care. ... Back then, it was Democrats who were feeling the heat; these days it's Republicans . ...

Locally, there have been increasing calls for Rep. Jackie Walorski , R-Jimtown, to hold a town hall meeting, something she hasn't done since 2013. Some of the calls have come, not surprisingly, from the local Democratic Party . But the sentiment is also being expressed at the grassroots level from residents ...

To be sure, if she held a town hall, Walorski would face a mixture of outrage, concern and protest. Sort of like the scenario from 2009 we described earlier. That scene took place here in the 2nd District , at a Martin's Super Market in Mishawaka , where then-Rep. Joe Donnelly , who had shown up for his regular " Congress on your Corner" event ... Eight years ago, at the Mishawaka Martin's, Donnelly began his impromptu town hall by asking the crowd to keep interruptions to a minimum and be respectful of each other. "I'm the hired help," he said. "I work for you."

That job description was a fitting one in 2009. And it still applies to the current 2nd District representative.

South Bend Tribune

Playing favorites not policy

President Donald Trump has every right and even the responsibility to point out errors and inaccuracies in news reporting on his administration. But the White House should not have the right to handpick media to cover press conferences.

That's a step down a slippery slope toward state control of the Fourth Estate, which would forfeit its role of government watchdog if journalists from only news organizations that support the president's policies are given access. ...

It can be difficult for many Americans to keep sight of the paramount importance of independent journalism when media bashing from President Trump and many other politicians, both liberal and conservative, has become almost a national pastime. ...

But unfiltered access to government meetings and press conferences -- whether at a town hearing, in the White House or anywhere in between -- is essential to promoting government transparency and assuring that the American people get the truth.

(Anderson) Herald-Bulletin

___

(c)2017 the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.)

Visit the Herald-Times (Bloomington, Ind.) at www.heraldtimesonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.