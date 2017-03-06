Dozens of constituents show up, determined to let their congressional representative know exactly how they feel about health care.
There's grumbling, interruptions and some applause, including a round that erupts after one man says, "I think the message most of us are here to give you is that we don't want the government meddling in our health care at all." Outside, protesters wave signs.
Just a snapshot of the town hall meetings that have sprung up around the country since President
Wrong. Try 2009, after President
Locally, there have been increasing calls for Rep.
To be sure, if she held a town hall, Walorski would face a mixture of outrage, concern and protest. Sort of like the scenario from 2009 we described earlier. That scene took place here in the
That job description was a fitting one in 2009. And it still applies to the current
Playing favorites not policy
President
That's a step down a slippery slope toward state control of the Fourth Estate, which would forfeit its role of government watchdog if journalists from only news organizations that support the president's policies are given access. ...
It can be difficult for many Americans to keep sight of the paramount importance of independent journalism when media bashing from
But unfiltered access to government meetings and press conferences -- whether at a town hearing, in the
One thought on "OPINION: Editorial roundup"
You say president Trump need to stop bashing the media …. what about ,not all but most of the media , keeps attacking and bashing President Trump by not taking a objective view of all sides but being very subjective …remember divided we fall ……This great country USA deserves Strength and strength is in being United working together as one …… and the media needs to be objective not subjective ….
