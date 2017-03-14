Other Opinions: Chesapeake Bay Cleanup

Long-standing efforts by farmers and others to clean up the Chesapeake Bay could be crippled if a proposal to cut funding for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is approved, officials involved in the cleanup say. The Trump administration wants to steeply cut the EPA's bay cleanup funding by 93 percent, from $73 million now to $5 million next year, a U.S. Office of Management and Budget document obtained by The Washington Post shows.

"We cannot manufacture water so we have to clean up what we have. Reducing funding to keep the efforts going will do nothing more than pass the buck to future generations."

David Eggert , of Lebanon /LancasterOnline

"Why does this article suggest that as soon as federal funding is cut, farmers will automatically cease their conservation efforts? All the farmers I know are naturally invested in the stewardship of their land."

Lorenzo Martino , location not disclosed/LancasterOnline

"Most farmers in our area already have these plans in place."

Sara Service, of Lititz/Facebook

"Yes, let's ruin the environment. That might not 'make America great again,' but it will sure make the rich even richer."