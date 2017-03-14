Long-standing efforts by farmers and others to clean up the
"We cannot manufacture water so we have to clean up what we have. Reducing funding to keep the efforts going will do nothing more than pass the buck to future generations."
"Why does this article suggest that as soon as federal funding is cut, farmers will automatically cease their conservation efforts? All the farmers I know are naturally invested in the stewardship of their land."
"Most farmers in our area already have these plans in place."
Sara Service, of Lititz/Facebook
"Yes, let's ruin the environment. That might not 'make America great again,' but it will sure make the rich even richer."
Other Opinions: Chesapeake Bay Cleanup
It will be on a as needed basis. No fouls and no interference. The EPA has too big a say in every persons life. Good to
go back and see a new evaluation. Unless you work for the EPA and you are part of Clinton group you just as well
start job searching now. The EPA needs the clean-up first.
Self-Directed Retirement Plan Administrator, Midland IRA, Hires New Client Services Associate in Fort Myers
Hein requests county study of how GOP’s health plan would affect Ulster
