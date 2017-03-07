PELOSI — Sends Letter to Speaker Ryan Calling for Release of Full Impact of GOP ACA Repeal Bill Before Committees Vote

Contact: Pelosi Sends Letter to Speaker As Leader Pelosi writes, "Members must not be asked to vote on this legislation before the CBO and the Full text of the letter can be found below: The Honorable Speaker of the House H-232, United States Capitol This week, the Committees on Energy & Commerce and Ways & Means will be marking up The American people and Members have a right to know the full impact of this legislation before any vote in Committee or by the whole House. Members must not be asked to vote on this legislation before the CBO and the *Coverage - How many fewer Americans will have health insurance coverage compared to current law in *Quality - What happens to the premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and average value of insurance plans for those with coverage in the Marketplace and those Americans with pre-existing conditions as a result of letting states define essential benefits and change ACA protections" *Cost - How will the bill impact the federal deficit and the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund" What happens to state budgets after the loss of federal dollars from both the expansion of Thank you for your attention to this matter. best regards, Democratic Leader
Contact:
Pelosi Sends Letter to Speaker
As Leader Pelosi writes, "Members must not be asked to vote on this legislation before the CBO and the
Full text of the letter can be found below:
The Honorable
Speaker of the House
H-232, United States Capitol
This week, the Committees on Energy & Commerce and Ways & Means will be marking up
The American people and Members have a right to know the full impact of this legislation before any vote in Committee or by the whole House.
Members must not be asked to vote on this legislation before the CBO and the
*Coverage - How many fewer Americans will have health insurance coverage compared to current law in
*Quality - What happens to the premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, and average value of insurance plans for those with coverage in the Marketplace and those Americans with pre-existing conditions as a result of letting states define essential benefits and change ACA protections"
*Cost - How will the bill impact the federal deficit and the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund" What happens to state budgets after the loss of federal dollars from both the expansion of
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
best regards,
Democratic Leader
One thought on “PELOSI — Sends Letter to Speaker Ryan Calling for Release of Full Impact of GOP ACA Repeal Bill Before Committees Vote”
She’s joking right? She knows they have to pass it to find out what’s in it. Why would they let her read it first. She has an affinity to pass laws without reading them so let’s continue doing it
Yarmuth: GOP Health Care Bills are Not a Plan to Replace the Affordable Care Act
Aetna Tells Federal Government Its Ideas For Health Care Reform
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Groups Growing To Help ‘New-School’ Female Advisors Network
- Security Class-Action Suits Rise; Settlement Figures Stagnate
- TrumpCare Fallout: HSAs Become Key Part of Retirement Plan
- IMOs: BICE for Insurance Intermediaries Arbitrary and Onerous
- Breakaways Brought $142B to Independent Channel in 2015
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- MetLife Annuities and Life Now Offered Under Brighthouse Brand
- Genworth Stockholders OK Merger With Chinese Insurer
- IMOs: BICE for Insurance Intermediaries Arbitrary and Onerous
- Confused Over DOL Delay? AAP Provides a Reader’s Digest Recap
- Structured VAs a Bright Spot in Slumping Market
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- House Health Care Bill Draws Fire From All Sides
- How GOP Health Care Bill Compares With Current Law
- Facing Strong Pushback, GOP Leaders Advance Health Care Bill
- Will Consumers Flock To Proposed Health Law?
- Here Is What States May Do With More Medicaid Power
Life Insurance