January 21, 2017

Contact: Drew Hammill / Caroline Behringer 202-226-7616

Pelosi Statement on President Trump's Executive Order Attacking Health Care

San Francisco - Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on President Trump's first day executive order targeting the Affordable Care Act:

"While his inaugural address promised to put Americans first, President Trump studiously avoided mentioning Republicans' war on Americans' health care. And for all his rhetoric, President Trump's first actions in office were not to create jobs or raise wages, they were to begin dismantling the health security of the American people and Make America Sick Again.

" President Trump's executive order, while largely symbolic, stokes uncertainty and appears to target the individual mandate - which was originally a Republican idea, and which makes all the most popular protections of the Affordable Care Act possible and affordable. When President Trump threatens the individual mandate, he threatens the affordable health coverage of the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.