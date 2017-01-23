Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

PELOSI — Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order Attacking Health Care

January 21, 2017

Contact: Drew Hammill/Caroline Behringer 202-226-7616

Pelosi Statement on President Trump's Executive Order Attacking Health Care

San Francisco - Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on President Trump's first day executive order targeting the Affordable Care Act:

"While his inaugural address promised to put Americans first, President Trump studiously avoided mentioning Republicans' war on Americans' health care. And for all his rhetoric, President Trump's first actions in office were not to create jobs or raise wages, they were to begin dismantling the health security of the American people and Make America Sick Again.

"President Trump's executive order, while largely symbolic, stokes uncertainty and appears to target the individual mandate - which was originally a Republican idea, and which makes all the most popular protections of the Affordable Care Act possible and affordable. When President Trump threatens the individual mandate, he threatens the affordable health coverage of the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions.

"For all President Trump's promises of 'insurance for everybody,' Republicans are moving to destroy the health coverage of tens of millions of Americans and drive up costs for millions more. The GOP plan isn't repeal and delay, or repeal and replace - it's cut and run. Across the country, Americans are raising their voices and telling Congress 'Protect our care.' Democrats will stand strong to defend the health security of seniors and hard-working Americans."

One thought on “PELOSI — Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order Attacking Health Care”

  1. Why replace and repeal the ACA fixes the issues that need fixing instead. Millions of Americans with pre conditions medical problems needs some type of health insurance. What we should be concern about is the high cost of mess pharmaceutical companies are getting rich off the poor and elders. The American people are tired of the politicians playing games each other.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

More Life Insurance