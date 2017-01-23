Contact: Pelosi Statement on San Francisco - Democratic Leader "While his inaugural address promised to put Americans first, " "For all
Contact:
Pelosi Statement on
San Francisco - Democratic Leader
"While his inaugural address promised to put Americans first,
"
"For all
One thought on “PELOSI — Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order Attacking Health Care”
Why replace and repeal the ACA fixes the issues that need fixing instead. Millions of Americans with pre conditions medical problems needs some type of health insurance. What we should be concern about is the high cost of mess pharmaceutical companies are getting rich off the poor and elders. The American people are tired of the politicians playing games each other.
Alexander Statement on Trump Administration’s Executive Order to “Ease the Burden” of Obamacare
Foxx, Walberg Applaud Executive Action on Obamacare
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Yellen Says Fed Following Prudent Course On Rates
- Trump Lowers Boom on Taxes and Regulations
- How to Set Up a Baby Savings Plan for Your Clients
- IMOs Call DOL Fiduciary Exclusion Unworkable
- Regulation Reversal the Ultimate Trump Card?
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Great American Life Offers Two New Indexed Annuity Strategies
- Transamerica Announces FIA Cap Rate Increase
- IMOs Call DOL Fiduciary Exclusion Unworkable
- Higher Interest Rates Are Welcome News To The Industry
- Transamerica Launches Fee-Based Variable Annuity
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- States Would Have Options Under ACA Replacement Proposal
- Meet The GOP Governors Who Don’t Want To Repeal All Of The ACA
- Republican Plan To Replace ACA Would Turn Medicaid Over To The States
- Allina-Aetna Could Shake Up Insurance Market
- Analysis: The Economics Of The Affordable Care Act
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- AXA Announces Extended Guarantee On BrightLife Protect
- Illinois State Treasurer Seeks To Bolster Payout Of Unclaimed Life Insurance
- Life Insurance Activity Moderates In Second Half Of 2016
- Thrivent Announces $319M In Dividends For 2017
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud