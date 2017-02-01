The
She's not too thrilled about Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexican border either.
"I don't want to see them repeal the Affordable Care Act," Porter said as others around her held signs of protest. "And I don't want a wall built ... I think it'll be useless."
Porter was one of more than 20 people who showed up Tuesday afternoon outside the courthouse, site of Rogers'
"We're out here to let the congressman know we don't appreciate his silence in the chaos going on in our society," Smith said.
According to a press release, Rogers was in
Opposition to Trump and Rogers is an apparently minority view in
Most of the protesters stayed outside in front of the courthouse, holding signs with various messages like "stop the repeal," "
White Plains resident
"I support Trump all the way," Richard said. "We've got to stand up for America."
In a Tuesday email to The Star, Rogers spokeswoman
"
Rogers has also recently sponsored a bill to withdraw the
"People don't know how important the U.N. is to the safety of the
About 1 million Alabamians rely on
"The
Staff writer
One thought on “Protesters object to Rep. Mike Rogers’ support of Trump”
I am for affordable care act in part mainly because it provided coverage who otherwise would have been left in cold. I know it could use tweaking as ins companies and pharma has just blown prices out of reach. Put a firm hand on that and it will work. No more money in pockets of politicians to let these giants do what they want.
