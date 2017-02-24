In a live-streamed interview with the television station KCTS 9, the Republican from
"My view of town halls today, it's degenerated into a shouting, yelling and screaming match," Reichert said, citing fears his staff wouldn't be safe in a traditional town hall setting.
Instead, Reichert said he prefers meeting with small groups of people and urged contact with his office to do so.
"I want to sit down and talk to people and work this out," said Reichert, a former
Reichert and other members of
Protesters have been marching at their offices demanding town halls. On Thursday morning, hundreds of people protested outside Reichert's
Reichert praised the demonstrators, saying they got necessary permits and "did it the right way." Still, he made it clear he wouldn't meet demands for an in-person town hall.
"I will not do a town hall with 4-500 people," he said. "They're not productive."
"It's part of his job to answer questions from his constituents and the sheriff seems scared to do that," Bond said.
Some of
But other
Murray told reporters during a visit to
Murray is the second highest ranking Democrat in the
"We're getting so many letters and phone calls and mail, I'm doing everything I can to stay in touch with as many people as possible," she said.
At Reichert's Thursday appearance, he also laid out his hopes for a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.
About 750,000 people in
He said the
Although he said the
He also claimed that under a
A plan revealed by House Speaker
Murray, who is opposed to efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, was skeptical the
"The problem for (
Reichert disagreed.
A replacement is "gonna happen," he said.
Reichert has served in
___
(c)2017 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)
Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Reichert says town halls not worthwhile, talks Obamacare in live-streamed interview”
Reicherts territory has been heavily gerrymandered.
Kansas House passes Medicaid expansion
Lugoff man set his house on fire twice in the same day, investigators say
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Millennials Cast A Skeptical Eye On Fees
- Former Connecticut Advisor Pleads Guilty In $600K Theft
- A Big Workplace Opportunity for Employee Benefits Advisors
- Fed Indicates Rate Hike May Come Soon
- Breakaway Advisor Transactions Rise 14% In 2016
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- OMB Ponders Legal Implications of DOL Rule Delay: Sources
- 2016 Fixed Annuity Sales Break Record
- Warren’s Woes: Why the Senator Makes Case to Repeal and Revise DOL Rule
- IMOs Defend FIA Product Flexibility to DOL
- Here Come the Fee-Based Indexed Annuities
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- PPO Plans Looking More Like High-Deductible Plans
- White House Health Plan Unsettled
- ‘Grandmothered’ Health Plans Get Another Year
- A Big Workplace Opportunity for Employee Benefits Advisors
- Health Insurers Will Get Extra Time To File 2018 Rates
Life Insurance