THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hello, AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Hello! THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Governor, for that great introduction. And, ladies and gentleman, how about that Governor Governor, the President and I are proud to partner with you to make But the same goes with all my strong feeling about your governor goes for other dedicated public servants who are here. State Senator And I got to tell you it's great to be in the home state of the Great to have the privilege to be back in the Bluegrass State. Last fall, thanks to all of you here in And it was quite a campaign, wasn't it? And it's been quite an administration, too. I got to tell you on a very personal level, it's the greatest honor of my life to serve as Vice President to President The President is a man of boundless energy, optimism. I like to say he's got broad shoulders and a big heart. And speaking of which, the President asked me late yesterday when we were leaving the And to all the business owners who are with us here today, I enjoyed our discussion earlier. The Governor and I had a brisk discussion about the challenges that -- changes in healthcare in this country since 2010 have presented to business. I appreciate your candid feedback about what our administration can do to help your businesses succeed and grow. And I have to tell you one other person I want to mention before I thank our host, it is always good to have But last but not least, on behalf of the President, let me thank Harshaw Trane for their hospitality. While And all of those who run businesses, own businesses, or work in small business, let me make you a promise: The President wants you to know that our administration will be the best friend America's small businesses will ever have. (Applause.) And the President and I know that small businesses are the engines of the American economy. As You know, I grew up in a small business family, just a little bit north of here in But as the world also knows, the President grew up in a family business, too. We both know the sacrifices that are required to make a business work. And more importantly, we know that when small business is strong, America is strong. And this President is going to fight every day to make that a reality. (Applause.) Just look at what we've done over the past month-and-a-half. On day one, The President has taken decisive action to protect American jobs and American workers by taking measures to secure our border, to build a wall, and end illegal immigration once and for all. (Applause.) The President authorized the Keystone and Dakota pipelines at last creating thousands of American jobs and building on America's energy infrastructure. (Applause.) Businesses -- and if you haven't noticed already, businesses have been already reacting to From coast to coast, literally since And most importantly of all, the top priority the President gave us: to work with members of I'll tell you, it's amazing to think about -- virtually every promise of Obamacare has been broken. We all remember the promises that they made back in 2010 when this was signed into law. They told us the cost of health insurance would go down -- not true. They told us that if you liked your doctors, you could keep 'em -- not true. They told us that if you liked your health plan, you could keep it -- not true. Here are the heartbreaking facts. Today, Americans are paying And in one-third of the nation's counties, Americans only have one insurance company to choose from, which essentially means they have no choice at all. The truth is the American people are struggling under Obamacare every day, and so are small businesses like those so well represented here. You all know exactly what I'm talking about. The truth is Nearly half of the state only has one health insurer to choose from. And next year, Humana, headquartered right here in Today, one-third of the state is on Folks, this just can't continue, and I promise you it won't. (Applause.) Since the day that Now I know that not every politician in The great story about collaboration between our two states, the Obamacare has failed the people of Now, the plan the President outlined in his joint address to the The truth is ordering every American to buy health insurance, whether they wanted it or not, was never the right solution for health care in this country. So we're going to start -- we're going to repeal the mandates and taxes and penalties of Obamacare. (Applause.) We're going to end Obamacare's individual and employer mandates. We're actually going to get rid of more than And we're going to give Americans more choices. We'll expand health savings accounts. We'll give Americans a tax credit that will help people buy plans that they need at a price that they can afford. We'll make sure that Americans with pre-existing conditions still have access to the coverage and the care that they need. And to all the parents here, we'll make sure you can keep your kids on your plan until they're 26 years of age. And most significantly in my view, we'll give states like The bill moving through the I'll never forget being here for He said then, that he was inspired by In fact, This competition between the states will give the American people better health-care choices. And under But, folks, let me be clear, this is going to be a battle in And let me say one more thing, despite some of the fear-mongering by those on the liberal left, I want to assure the people of In a word, we're going to make the best health-care system in the world even better. Now, while I came here to talk about Obamacare, it's really just the start of what our administration is doing to make America great again. And let me give you a quick preview of that before I head back on that airplane. First off, after we get this done, we're going to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, and family farms. (Applause.) We're going to keep slashing through red tape and rein in unelected bureaucrats so they can't cripple the economy from the comfort of their metal taxpayer-funded desks in We're going to do a little bit more like we did with those bridges, we're going to rebuild America so we have the best roads and bridges and highways and airports that America has ever had. (Applause.) But making America great again doesn't stop just there. This President has no higher priority I promise you than the safety and security of the American people, and he's working every single day to protect our nation and our way of life. This is a President I can tell you appreciates the men and women of our law enforcement community, and he is standing every day with those who serve and protect our country in law enforcement. (Applause.) Now, while we talk about those that serve in uniform, as the proud father of a And by nominating Judge My friends, let me tell you, In this moment, we need every freedom-loving American to join with us in this effort to make America great again. We need all of you to stand up, to speak out, to let your voice be heard. There's no time like the present. We need you to tell the world that we can do better. We can do better on healthcare. We can do better with a growing economy. We can stand tall and strong in a world again. We can restore this country, put it back to a path to a brighter future. And I know we're going to do this. I truly do. One of my favorite verses in the Old Book is from the Book of It reads: "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you, and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope, and a future." In November, the people of Thank you very much for being here on this Saturday. God bless you and God bless 07J-Furigay-5804210 07J-Furigay
One thought on "Remarks by the Vice President in Louisville, KY on Obamacare"
First off, Can we please just call it by its real name Affordable Care Act?? I just like 97.9999% of the rest of the population have had ENOUGH OF The powers at be bickering and fighting over something that doesn’t affect THEIR LIVES WHATSOEVER!!!! Furthermore those of us who have a high school diploma or equivalent know that the way amounts of money were fighting about are equal to a squirt of piss in the ocean!!! Let’s put the finishing touches on what we have and get on to the next task at hand .. Or maybe just keep wasting the time of those of us not receiving the best of everything for absolutely nothing & see where that gets US…. It’s so simple to US simpletons it’s sickening!!!!!!
