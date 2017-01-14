Rep. Jackson Lee Celebrates Lives Improved by Affordable Care Act in Texas

The data show that the uninsured rate in In addition to residents who would otherwise be uninsured, millions more Texans with employer, With respect to employer coverage, 13,709,000 people in Since the ACA was enacted in 2010, this group has seen: (1) An end to annual and lifetime limits: Before the ACA, 7,536,000 Texans with employer or individual market coverage had a lifetime limit on their insurance policy. That meant their coverage could end exactly when they needed it most. The ACA prohibits annual and lifetime limits on policies, so all Texans with employer plans now have coverage that's there when they need it. (2) Young adults covered until age 26: An estimated 205,000 young adults in (3) Free preventive care: Under the ACA, health plans must cover preventive services--like flu shots, cancer screenings, contraception, and mammograms--at no extra cost to consumers. This provision benefits 10,278,005 people in (4) Slower premium growth: The average premium for Assuming (5) Better value through the 80/20 rule: Because of the ACA, health insurance companies must spend at least Texans with employer coverage have received With respect to The ACA expanded An estimated 1,107,000 Texans could have health insurance today if Coverage improves access to care, financial security, and health; expansion would result in an estimated 127,000 more Texans getting all needed care, 157,400 fewer Texans struggling to pay medical bills, and 1,330 avoided deaths each year. 406,000 Texans, or an estimated 23 percent of those who could gain Children, people with disabilities, and seniors can more easily access With respect to Lower costs for prescription drugs: Because the ACA is closing the prescription drug donut hole, 346,750 Free preventive services: The ACA added coverage of an annual wellness visit and eliminated cost-sharing for recommended preventive services such as cancer screenings. In 2015, 1,746,043 Fewer hospital mistakes: The ACA introduced new incentives for hospitals to avoid preventable patient harms and avoidable readmissions. Hospital readmissions for Texas Medicare beneficiaries dropped 6 percent between 2010 and 2015, which translates into 4,960 times Texas Medicare beneficiaries avoided an unnecessary return to the hospital in 2015. More coordinated care: The ACA encouraged groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers to come together to provide coordinated high-quality care to the Now is not the time to undermine or slow the ability of our insurance providers to address growing threats and active cases of Americans' health crises. Accordingly, I urge all Members to join me in protecting the gains achieved by the Affordable Healthcare Act. MSTRUCK-5745530 MSTRUCK
The data show that the uninsured rate in
In addition to residents who would otherwise be uninsured, millions more Texans with employer,
With respect to employer coverage, 13,709,000 people in
Since the ACA was enacted in 2010, this group has seen:
(1) An end to annual and lifetime limits:
Before the ACA, 7,536,000 Texans with employer or individual market coverage had a lifetime limit on their insurance policy.
That meant their coverage could end exactly when they needed it most. The ACA prohibits annual and lifetime limits on policies, so all Texans with employer plans now have coverage that's there when they need it.
(2) Young adults covered until age 26:
An estimated 205,000 young adults in
(3) Free preventive care:
Under the ACA, health plans must cover preventive services--like flu shots, cancer screenings, contraception, and mammograms--at no extra cost to consumers.
This provision benefits 10,278,005 people in
(4) Slower premium growth:
The average premium for
Assuming
(5) Better value through the 80/20 rule:
Because of the ACA, health insurance companies must spend at least
Texans with employer coverage have received
With respect to
The ACA expanded
An estimated 1,107,000 Texans could have health insurance today if
Coverage improves access to care, financial security, and health; expansion would result in an estimated 127,000 more Texans getting all needed care, 157,400 fewer Texans struggling to pay medical bills, and 1,330 avoided deaths each year.
406,000 Texans, or an estimated 23 percent of those who could gain
Children, people with disabilities, and seniors can more easily access
With respect to
Lower costs for prescription drugs: Because the ACA is closing the prescription drug donut hole, 346,750
Free preventive services: The ACA added coverage of an annual wellness visit and eliminated cost-sharing for recommended preventive services such as cancer screenings. In 2015, 1,746,043
Fewer hospital mistakes: The ACA introduced new incentives for hospitals to avoid preventable patient harms and avoidable readmissions. Hospital readmissions for Texas Medicare beneficiaries dropped 6 percent between 2010 and 2015, which translates into 4,960 times Texas Medicare beneficiaries avoided an unnecessary return to the hospital in 2015.
More coordinated care: The ACA encouraged groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers to come together to provide coordinated high-quality care to the
Now is not the time to undermine or slow the ability of our insurance providers to address growing threats and active cases of Americans' health crises.
Accordingly, I urge all Members to join me in protecting the gains achieved by the Affordable Healthcare Act.
MSTRUCK-5745530 MSTRUCK
One thought on “Rep. Jackson Lee Celebrates Lives Improved by Affordable Care Act in Texas”
Great speech and great job of marshaling the facts. Proud of you.
Rep. Cicilline Issues Statement on Vote to Repeal Obamacare
AP Top Political News at 7:52 a.m. EST
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Reserving Requirements, Premium Volume Top DOL’s IMO Exemptions
- Half Of U.S. Investors Plan To Invest In ETFs In 2017
- Gen X Powering Robo-Advisor Growth
- Higher Interest Rates Are Welcome News To The Industry
- Moody’s To Pay Massachusetts $12M Over Credit Rating Practices
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Higher Interest Rates Are Welcome News To The Industry
- Transamerica Launches Fee-Based Variable Annuity
- Prudential Names Mullery To New Annuities Leadership Position
- Future Winners And Losers In Retirement Portfolios
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- ACA Repeal: What’s Behind Those Dire CBO Numbers
- Price is Not Right for Senate Democrats
- Interstate Health Insurance: Sounds Good, But Details Are Tricky
- Goodman Institute: A Republican Plan Would “Insure Almost Everybody”
- 21st Century Cures Act Brings HRAs Back On The Market
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Life Insurance Activity Moderates In Second Half Of 2016
- Thrivent Announces $319M In Dividends For 2017
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Global Bankers Insurance Group Acquiring Bankers Life
- Settlers Life Sets Annual Sales Record For Second Consecutive Year