"Now we know why "It will force working families to pay more for less, and the Republican game of hide and seek with this bill conveniently covered up how much all of this chaos will cost. "We cannot return to a time when American families lived in fear that a single illness or trip to the hospital could bankrupt them. We should be working to provide more Americans quality, affordable care, not forcing working families to pay more for less coverage. I will continue to fight every attempt to rip health care away from millions of Americans and destroy the progress we have made." 07J-Furigay-5799863 07J-Furigay
One thought on “Rep. Lowey Issues Statement on Republican Trumpcare Bill Repealing Affordable Care Act”
I am personally part of a working class-Lower middle family, and I lost my insurance due to Obamacare. My premiums double every 2 years, and all we can afford are the most basic visits for the same price of hospital visits. So yes. I am in fear of a hospital visit. It would bankrupt me, not tomorrow, not in the future, now.
