Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 1 comment

Rep. Moolenaar Issues Statement on House’s Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 -- Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich. (4th CD), issued the following statement after the House passed a procedural vote that will allow Congress to proceed with repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, an unaffordable health care law that has created fewer health insurance choices and higher costs for Americans:

"Today's vote is a first step toward creating a health care system that puts patients first."

30VitinMar-5745743 30VitinMar

One thought on “Rep. Moolenaar Issues Statement on House’s Health Care Vote”

  1. If the ACA is repealed without concurrent passage of a new health care plan, you will be signing a death sentence for thousands of ACA beneficiaries with cancer or other life threatening iLlnesses.

    You have the opportunity to put morality and ethical principles before ideology if you vote to enroll ACA beneficiaries in a new plan prio to repeal of the ACA.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

More Life Insurance