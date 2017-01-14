Rep. Moolenaar Issues Statement on House’s Health Care Vote

WASHINGTON , Jan. 13 -- Rep. John Moolenaar , R- Mich. (4th CD), issued the following statement after the House passed a procedural vote that will allow Congress to proceed with repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, an unaffordable health care law that has created fewer health insurance choices and higher costs for Americans:

"Today's vote is a first step toward creating a health care system that puts patients first."

