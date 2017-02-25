Clicky
Rep. Oliverson Files Legislation to Protect Texas Roads from Unlicensed, Uninsured Drivers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24 -- The Texas House of Representatives issued the following news release:

State Representative Tom Oliverson, MD (Cypress) filed House Bill 1757, legislation that will allow law enforcement officers to impound a vehicle if a driver does not have a valid driver license or some form of liability coverage. The bill only applies if the license or insurance of the driver cannot be found in the system not if the driver simply does not have the license or insurance on their person at the time.

Statistics show a number of fatal automobile accidents in Texas are caused by unlicensed drivers or uninsured drivers. Around 1 in 4 lives lost on Texas roadways are attributable to individuals who did not have a valid driver's license. In addition, drivers who choose not to carry required liability coverage place a tremendous financial burden on drivers who do carry liability coverage, in the event of an accident. Current law only allows for law enforcement officers to ticket unlicensed drivers.

"It's time people who drive motor vehicles without being licensed and without liability insurance receive more than a slap on the wrist. They are a danger to the public and to themselves and greatly increase the cost of insurance for the rest of us. We need to get serious and get them off the road." says Rep. Oliverson

Last fall, an Austin police officer was killed on duty by an unlicensed driver while he was escorting a funeral procession. The driver had a suspended license at the time of the crash.

H.B. 1757 would make Texas roads safer by allowing officers the right to impound vehicles of unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

One thought on “Rep. Oliverson Files Legislation to Protect Texas Roads from Unlicensed, Uninsured Drivers”

  1. Better do something about the steep cost of insurance. Indigent households on food stamps with three teens are in no way going to come up with $3,000 per year for insurance. You are making it impossible to obey the law for that indigent household. State Farm says the benefits do not outweigh the social ills of the law. I guess that means the increase in stolen plates, stolen cars, more hit-and-runs, more landlords not getting their rent, more on food stamps, more down to the food bank, more robberies, thefts, are worse than the benefits of the law.

