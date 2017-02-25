State Representative Statistics show a number of fatal automobile accidents in "It's time people who drive motor vehicles without being licensed and without liability insurance receive more than a slap on the wrist. They are a danger to the public and to themselves and greatly increase the cost of insurance for the rest of us. We need to get serious and get them off the road." says Last fall, an H.B. 1757 would make Texas roads safer by allowing officers the right to impound vehicles of unlicensed and uninsured drivers. MSTRUCK-5787907 MSTRUCK
One thought on “Rep. Oliverson Files Legislation to Protect Texas Roads from Unlicensed, Uninsured Drivers”
Better do something about the steep cost of insurance. Indigent households on food stamps with three teens are in no way going to come up with $3,000 per year for insurance. You are making it impossible to obey the law for that indigent household. State Farm says the benefits do not outweigh the social ills of the law. I guess that means the increase in stolen plates, stolen cars, more hit-and-runs, more landlords not getting their rent, more on food stamps, more down to the food bank, more robberies, thefts, are worse than the benefits of the law.
