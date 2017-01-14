Rep. Tipton: House Sets Path for Repealing, Replacing Obamacare

WASHINGTON , Jan. 13 -- Rep. Scott Tipton , R- Colo. (3rd CD), issued the following news release:

The U.S. House of Representatives adopted the fiscal year 2017 Congressional budget resolution (S.Con.Res. 3) on Friday, which sets the pathway for a full repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. Congressman Scott Tipton (CO-03) issued the following statement after voting in support of the resolution:

"With the adoption of the 2017 budget resolution, Congress is now on a clear path towards repealing President Obama's failed health care law and replacing it with a system that actually makes health care affordable and accessible for all Americans.

"There is a big difference between having health insurance and having true access to affordable health care, and this fact is now clearer than ever. Health care isn't affordable or accessible when individuals have to pay $6,000 out-of-pocket before their insurance plan kicks in, or when families have only one insurer to choose from and their premium is more than their mortgage payment each month. Both of these scenarios have become far too common occurrences in the Third District .

"The 2017 budget resolution will allow Congress to use the reconciliation process to repeal Obamacare and begin the process to replace it with patient-centered reforms. It will be a difficult and complex process, but I am fully committed to implementing reforms that will ensure every Coloradan can choose a health insurance plan that meets their needs and provides access to affordable health care services."

The U.S. Senate adopted S.Con.Res. 3 on Jan. 11, 2017 . The resolution sets budgetary levels until fiscal year 2026 and instructs the committees with jurisdiction over the Affordable Care Act to each submit recommendations for repealing and replacing the law. The recommendations will be considered as part of the budget reconciliation process, which allows for changes to legislation that impacts federal spending and revenue generation.

30VitinMar-5746291 30VitinMar