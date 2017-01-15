Rep. Tom Cole: The Road to Replacement Begins Now

Of all the policy disagreements between Opponents of Obamacare have yet to settle on one specific replacement alternative, but there is a broad consensus about the core foundation upon which a replacement plan will be developed. Simply put, Americans should have access to more choices in health care plans, have a range of prices that make health care affordable to everyone, and a revised set of current rules and regulations to give Americans greater flexibility in purchasing and keeping their plans that aren't dependent on where you live, who you work for, or what pre-existing condition they may have. Obamacare restricted choice by dictating the terms of coverage, forcing people to purchase their plan through a government run "exchange", and even fining consumers and providers alike if they failed to adhere to the dictates of the law. Not only did that negatively impact consumers, it had devastating consequences for insurance providers as well. Across the nation, insurance companies are leaving the market in droves. A better alternative would be to give consumers greater options in terms of the level of coverage they elect to purchase, and greater options for how they pay for such plans. One particular example would be to allow consumers to purchase a high deductible plan that would protect them from catastrophic costs and combine it with a Health Savings Account from which they could pay routine health care costs with pre-tax dollars. Another option would be to allow small businesses to pool together in order to increase their leverage and influence when negotiating premiums and terms of coverage. Prior to Obamacare, millions of Americans had their insurance through their employer. And the vast majority of them were somewhat or very satisfied with their plans. However, if you changed jobs or moved to a different state you most likely had to change your health care plan as well. And for people who did not have employer based insurance, most of them had to either pay the full cost of coverage, or go without. A replacement plan should make insurance more portable, allow consumers to purchase their plan wherever they can get the best deal - including across state lines, and have the policy connected to the individual rather than the job or the government. When consumers have choices, they also have incentives to better manage their consumption of health care. This will drive down costs and might even get people to make better decisions about their own health and well-being. Obamacare has been an unmitigated disaster for consumers, small businesses and the 30FurigayJof-5746750 30FurigayJof
Opponents of Obamacare have yet to settle on one specific replacement alternative, but there is a broad consensus about the core foundation upon which a replacement plan will be developed. Simply put, Americans should have access to more choices in health care plans, have a range of prices that make health care affordable to everyone, and a revised set of current rules and regulations to give Americans greater flexibility in purchasing and keeping their plans that aren't dependent on where you live, who you work for, or what pre-existing condition they may have.
Obamacare restricted choice by dictating the terms of coverage, forcing people to purchase their plan through a government run "exchange", and even fining consumers and providers alike if they failed to adhere to the dictates of the law. Not only did that negatively impact consumers, it had devastating consequences for insurance providers as well. Across the nation, insurance companies are leaving the market in droves.
A better alternative would be to give consumers greater options in terms of the level of coverage they elect to purchase, and greater options for how they pay for such plans. One particular example would be to allow consumers to purchase a high deductible plan that would protect them from catastrophic costs and combine it with a Health Savings Account from which they could pay routine health care costs with pre-tax dollars. Another option would be to allow small businesses to pool together in order to increase their leverage and influence when negotiating premiums and terms of coverage.
Prior to Obamacare, millions of Americans had their insurance through their employer. And the vast majority of them were somewhat or very satisfied with their plans. However, if you changed jobs or moved to a different state you most likely had to change your health care plan as well. And for people who did not have employer based insurance, most of them had to either pay the full cost of coverage, or go without. A replacement plan should make insurance more portable, allow consumers to purchase their plan wherever they can get the best deal - including across state lines, and have the policy connected to the individual rather than the job or the government. When consumers have choices, they also have incentives to better manage their consumption of health care. This will drive down costs and might even get people to make better decisions about their own health and well-being.
2 thoughts on “Rep. Tom Cole: The Road to Replacement Begins Now”
Republicans please STOP the Lies for the pass 6yrs
Everyone you had the opportunity to come up with New ideas or Replacing …TALK, TALK, SOUND BITES
Listen here I am 65yrs old with all sort of medical issues because of the ACA I can live a good quality Lufe
I still work Part Time..
Concerning Mr. Trump he have no respect for the
American people
What a shame we’re being distracted around the world
Please Don’t Take AWAY my HEALTH CARE
ACA.. Think Of Your Family Without Insurane
Like Mr Trump Said….SAD
With our dangerous national debt, we cannot afford to have government-run healthcare and insurance programs. A better solution is to require all medical services and insurers to post their prices in order to encourage market competition and allow consumers to shop. Get rid of the insurance mandate and punishing tax for those who haven’t complied with the mandate. Get insurance out of tbe equation because, for many people, they’d pay far less for services they’re using out of pocket than they pay in insurance policies. Catastrophic policies with high deductible insurance for those with high medical needs, with no being turned away for preexisting conditions, would take care of the rest until Medicare kicked in, as catastrophic ends at age 65. Add private tax free medical savings accounts and we get the government insurance mess resolved – and one less chunk of debt. People are more inclined to take care of their health when directly responsible in paying for it. Also gets rid of the greed factor in medicine.
