Reps. Cicilline, Langevin: 12,100 Rhode Island Jobs at Risk Under GOP’s Health Care Repeal Plan

U.S. Reps. David N. Cicilline (D-RI) and Jim Langevin (D-RI) today highlighted a new report finding that Rhode Island stands to lose 12,100 jobs in 2019 if Republican efforts to repeal health care reform succeed. The new report, which was prepared by the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health , also found that the GOP's repeal plan would eliminate 2.6 million jobs nationwide.

"It's bad enough that the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare eliminates health care coverage for millions of Americans. Now we now that it will put more than 12,000 Rhode Islanders out-of-work," said Cicilline. "This proposal is reckless and unnecessary. It will make it harder for Rhode Islanders to get ahead. It will weaken our state's potential for economic growth. That's why, as President-elect Trump prepares to take office, I will continue fighting tooth and nail to oppose every effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act."

The new report specifically analyzes the economic impact of repealing premium tax credits for individuals in the Marketplaces and rolling back Medicaid expansion. It finds that roughly one-third of jobs lost would be in health care, but the majority would be in other industries like construction, real estate, retail trade, finance, and insurance - demonstrating how repealing the Affordable Care Act has serious consequences extending beyond the health care system.

"Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act represent an attack not only on the health of American families, but also on our economy, as this new report details. Health care is a major sector of the Rhode Island economy, and those jobs are at risk," said Langevin. "The Affordable Care Act was signed into law nearly seven years ago, and despite repeated efforts to improve the law, reduce costs, and enhance care for all Americans, Republicans have refused to come to the table. Now, they hope to decimate the law with no viable alternative in place, threatening the health care, quality of life and economic security of tens of millions of people nationwide."

In addition to losing 12,100 jobs, Rhode Island stands to see its gross state product - a key indicator of local economic health - decrease by $6.4 billion from 2019 to 2023 as a result of the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare. Revenue from state and local taxes is also expected to drop by $234 million over the same time period - potentially putting other critical social services at risk.

" Rhode Island cannot afford the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare," concluded Cicilline. "I will not stand by and allow the health and financial security of so many Rhode Island families to be cast aside. This is a fight worth having, and I will continue working to protect the interests of families across our state in the days ahead."

