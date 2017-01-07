"It's bad enough that the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare eliminates health care coverage for millions of Americans. Now we now that it will put more than 12,000 Rhode Islanders out-of-work," said Cicilline. "This proposal is reckless and unnecessary. It will make it harder for Rhode Islanders to get ahead. It will weaken our state's potential for economic growth. That's why, as President-elect Trump prepares to take office, I will continue fighting tooth and nail to oppose every effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act." The new report specifically analyzes the economic impact of repealing premium tax credits for individuals in the Marketplaces and rolling back "Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act represent an attack not only on the health of American families, but also on our economy, as this new report details. Health care is a major sector of the In addition to losing 12,100 jobs, " 30FurigayJof-5739756 30FurigayJof
"It's bad enough that the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare eliminates health care coverage for millions of Americans. Now we now that it will put more than 12,000 Rhode Islanders out-of-work," said Cicilline. "This proposal is reckless and unnecessary. It will make it harder for Rhode Islanders to get ahead. It will weaken our state's potential for economic growth. That's why, as President-elect Trump prepares to take office, I will continue fighting tooth and nail to oppose every effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act."
The new report specifically analyzes the economic impact of repealing premium tax credits for individuals in the Marketplaces and rolling back
"Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act represent an attack not only on the health of American families, but also on our economy, as this new report details. Health care is a major sector of the
In addition to losing 12,100 jobs,
"
One thought on “Reps. Cicilline, Langevin: 12,100 Rhode Island Jobs at Risk Under GOP’s Health Care Repeal Plan”
2.6 million people to run obocare? No wonder premiums have quintupled and almost nobody can afford it any more. Keep what’s good about it (very little) and flush the rest of this socialist boondoggle.
Many Americans are optimistic about their finances after election
Republicans Unveil 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid, Access Act
