Sen. Cruz Op-Ed in Politico: ‘The Right Way to Repeal Obamacare’

An excerpt of the Senator's op-ed is below. Full article may be viewed here https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/03/ted-cruz-obamacare-repeal-214854. By: Sen. Is Obamacare Republicans' Waterloo?" That was the question a reporter posed a couple weeks ago. It's the narrative increasingly being pushed by the media, and starting to become conventional wisdom in My response? What the press doesn't understand is that Obamacare, in practice, has proven to be a disaster, and it's hurting millions of people. We've had three elections that focused on Obamacare repeal, 2010, 2014, and 2016. All three were massive victories for So, how do we go forward? Here are two overarching principles, three concrete steps and six areas of consensus to guide us. Two overarching principles First principle: Honor our promise. When you spend six years promising, "If only we get elected, we'll repeal Obamacare," you cannot renege on that promise. Failure is not an option. Breaking our word would be catastrophe. The voters would, quite rightly, never again trust The second principle is don't make it worse. Three concrete steps First, begin with the 2015 repeal language. Second, repeal the insurance regulations as well. In 2015, these coverage mandates of Obamacare were excluded from the repeal language. The parliamentarian never ruled on whether including them would be permissible on reconciliation. But we've got to repeal those mandates. Why? The single biggest factor driving popular dissatisfaction with Obamacare is skyrocketing premiums. And the insurance mandates are the biggest factor driving those premiums. If we "repeal" Obamacare, and leave the insurance mandates in place, the premiums paid by families will remain sky-high. And that's unacceptable--voters would rightly deem repeal a farce if we don't actually drive premiums down to where they're affordable again. Can we get the mandates repealed on reconciliation? The answer is yes: The mandates are driving up federal expenditures by billions, and so should properly be deemed budgetary in nature. But if the parliamentarian disagrees, the vice president has the statutory and constitutional authority (as does the Third, we should focus on areas of consensus among Six areas of consensus First, we should allow consumers to purchase insurance across state lines. This would create a true 50-state marketplace, driving down costs for everyone. If Second, we should expand health savings accounts so that consumers can save on a tax-advantaged basis for more ordinary health insurance expenses. Third, we should change the tax laws to make health insurance portable, so that if you lose you job you don't lose your health insurance. You don't lose your car insurance or life insurance or house insurance if you lose your job; you shouldn't lose your health insurance either. And that would go a long way to addressing the problem of pre-existing conditions, since much of that problem stems from people losing their jobs and then not being able to get new coverage on the individual market. Fourth, we should protect continuous coverage. If you have coverage, and you get sick or injured, your health insurance company shouldn't be able to cancel your policy or jack up your premiums. That's the whole point of health insurance. Fifth, we should allow small businesses to pool together in association plans to get better rates for their employees. And we should allow states to create high-risk pools or pursue other innovative solutions to insure that the most vulnerable among us have access to affordable healthcare. Sixth, we should block grant Those six ideas enjoy virtual unanimity among We should implement all six on reconciliation. We can do this, and produce real results. The test for success should be simple: Did health care become more affordable? Do consumers have more choices? Do patients have more control over their families' health care? If yes, we will have succeeded. We will have honored our promise to the American people.
One thought on “Sen. Cruz Op-Ed in Politico: ‘The Right Way to Repeal Obamacare’”
Finally some common sense. Let’s get it done
