Sen. Murray Calls on President Trump and Senate Republicans to Keep Promises, Reject House Republican Plans to Undermine Health Care System

WASHINGTON , Feb. 24 -- Sen. Patty Murray , D- Wash. , ranking Democratic member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee , issued the following statement on information about House Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

"The deeply harmful path House Republicans have laid out would spell disaster for families nationwide--causing millions of people to lose health care coverage, raising premiums, slashing states' Medicaid funding, undermining protections for those with pre-existing conditions, and as if all that wasn't enough, it would defund Planned Parenthood as well.

" President Trump , who promised families he would provide insurance for everyone, should be the first to oppose it--and Senate Republicans who committed to doing no harm should follow quickly after."

MSTRUCK-5788250 MSTRUCK