Sen. Murray Calls on President Trump and Senate Republicans to Keep Promises, Reject House Republican Plans to Undermine Health Care System

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24 -- Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ranking Democratic member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, issued the following statement on information about House Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act:

"The deeply harmful path House Republicans have laid out would spell disaster for families nationwide--causing millions of people to lose health care coverage, raising premiums, slashing states' Medicaid funding, undermining protections for those with pre-existing conditions, and as if all that wasn't enough, it would defund Planned Parenthood as well.

"President Trump, who promised families he would provide insurance for everyone, should be the first to oppose it--and Senate Republicans who committed to doing no harm should follow quickly after."

One thought on “Sen. Murray Calls on President Trump and Senate Republicans to Keep Promises, Reject House Republican Plans to Undermine Health Care System”

  1. Patty Murray indicated a want without having to pay for it typical of gimmiecrats A term used by my grandfather a conservative Democrat and son of a former democratic state senator from Washington in Europe quite often they do no procedures after age 75 they do half as many procedures and have poor facilities Pay is often low for staff and you often can’t sue somewhere in between is where we need to be not gold plated

