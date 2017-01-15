Sen. Wicker: The Time Has Come to Repeal Obamacare Once and for All

I voted against the President's health-care law when Democratic supermajorities in Why Obamacare Doesn't Work Mississippians have told me time and again why the health-care law does not work for them. For starters, the cost of health insurance has become unaffordable. How are families expected to remain financially secure with skyrocketing monthly premiums and deductibles in the thousands of dollars? This is hardly the Mississippians have not been able to keep their doctors, as was also promised. The law has forced insurers to cancel plans, leaving some people with no option other than to change or lose their coverage. Now, with the exit of major insurers from the federal insurance exchanges, the prospect of choosing the best health provider is even more difficult. More than half of the counties in our state have only one insurer offering Obamacare plans this year. These problems have only gotten worse with time. Instead of continuing the government takeover of health care, a market-driven approach would recognize the power of competition to keep premiums down. We Found Out 'What's In It' For the past eight years, I have said that this 2,700-page health-care law is not a practical solution. Former Speaker of the House Eight out of 10 Americans, according to a recent Gallup poll, want major changes to the law or want it replaced altogether. They know what does and does not work because they have lived with the consequences of this flawed law. Unfortunately, the damage inflicted by Obamacare will not be fixed overnight. 30VitinMar-5746571 30VitinMar
I voted against the President's health-care law when Democratic supermajorities in
Why Obamacare Doesn't Work
Mississippians have told me time and again why the health-care law does not work for them. For starters, the cost of health insurance has become unaffordable. How are families expected to remain financially secure with skyrocketing monthly premiums and deductibles in the thousands of dollars? This is hardly the
Mississippians have not been able to keep their doctors, as was also promised. The law has forced insurers to cancel plans, leaving some people with no option other than to change or lose their coverage. Now, with the exit of major insurers from the federal insurance exchanges, the prospect of choosing the best health provider is even more difficult. More than half of the counties in our state have only one insurer offering Obamacare plans this year. These problems have only gotten worse with time.
Instead of continuing the government takeover of health care, a market-driven approach would recognize the power of competition to keep premiums down.
We Found Out 'What's In It'
For the past eight years, I have said that this 2,700-page health-care law is not a practical solution. Former Speaker of the House
Eight out of 10 Americans, according to a recent Gallup poll, want major changes to the law or want it replaced altogether. They know what does and does not work because they have lived with the consequences of this flawed law. Unfortunately, the damage inflicted by Obamacare will not be fixed overnight.
30VitinMar-5746571 30VitinMar
One thought on “Sen. Wicker: The Time Has Come to Repeal Obamacare Once and for All”
SIR Replace The ACA with whatttttt…
You and UR family Have INSURANCE myself and my
Family would’nt What is wrong with U Selfish
Republican. It’s not about you’all RICH folk it’s the
AMERICAN people which for fault of us get sick like everyone else.. That includes the REPUBLICANS
Like Mr TRUMP said….SAD..
ICYMI: Sen. Cassidy Explains Medicaid Reform Included in Obamacare Replacement Plan
Rep. Tom Cole: The Road to Replacement Begins Now
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Nationwide To Offer International Small Cap Fund
- NAIC Responds To Treasury/EU Deal
- Future Winners And Losers In Retirement Portfolios
- 1 In 3 Dissatisfied With Their Financial Life
- What It Takes To Achieve Financial Confidence
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Future Winners And Losers In Retirement Portfolios
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Report: Annuity Buyers Trending Younger
- IMO Exemption Rule Out Next Week, OMB Says
- AIG Launches New Fixed Annuity Product
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Miami: Where ACA Repeal Would Be Felt The Most
- Trump Promises ‘Insurance For Everybody’
- Rural Hospitals Brace For Damage From ACA Repeal
- IRS Letters Warn Millions Of Health Insurance Penalty
- GOP States Still Face Big Health Care Costs As ACA Is Unwound
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- Life Insurance Activity Moderates In Second Half Of 2016
- Thrivent Announces $319M In Dividends For 2017
- Arkansas Agent Sentenced In $1.6M Fraud
- Global Bankers Insurance Group Acquiring Bankers Life
- Settlers Life Sets Annual Sales Record For Second Consecutive Year