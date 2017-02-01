"Given the Trump administration's short but disturbing record of irresponsible and cruel executive actions, it would be a huge mistake to leave in place the authority to push through harmful cuts to Wyden introduced both a resolution, as prescribed by statute, as well as a bill to unwind IPAB. The resolution takes advantage of a one-time opportunity to discontinue the process, whereas the bill repeals IPAB in full. The resolution can be found here (https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/013117%20Wyden%20IPAB%20resolution.pdf). The bill can be found here (https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/013117%20Wyden%20IPAB%20bill.pdf). 30FurigayJof-5761670 30FurigayJof
"Given the Trump administration's short but disturbing record of irresponsible and cruel executive actions, it would be a huge mistake to leave in place the authority to push through harmful cuts to
Wyden introduced both a resolution, as prescribed by statute, as well as a bill to unwind IPAB. The resolution takes advantage of a one-time opportunity to discontinue the process, whereas the bill repeals IPAB in full.
The resolution can be found here (https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/013117%20Wyden%20IPAB%20resolution.pdf). The bill can be found here (https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/013117%20Wyden%20IPAB%20bill.pdf).
30FurigayJof-5761670 30FurigayJof
One thought on “Sen. Wyden Pushes to Block Fast-Track Cuts to Medicare”
My husband and I depend on Medicare for our health care. We are both cancer survivors and may need further care in the future. We both paid into the system for 50 years. Don’t let the mess with Medicare and Social Security! Thank you!
Tacoma pastor arrested in Washington, D.C., during health care protest
Rep. Pallone Highlights the Dangers of Repealing the ACA At O&I Medicaid Hearing
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities
- Michigan Man Sentenced In $4.3M Ponzi Scheme
- Is the RIA Profession In Severe Decline?
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
- Massachusetts Financial Advisor To Plead Guilty To Securities Fraud
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities
- 4Q Earnings Preview: IMOs, DOL and Rates
- Survey Finds Insurance Industry Slow to Adopt Advanced Analytics
- Genworth Sets March 7 For Shareholder Vote On Acquisition
- 6-Month DOL Rule Delay Expected Within Days
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Demand For Short-Term Insurance Plans Could Surge If Health Law Is Relaxed
- The Secret Sauce For Health Care Reform
- Aetna Discussing Boston Move With Massachusetts Officials
- Thousands Leaving Aetna After Early Retirement Initiative
- The Health Savings Account Might Have Its Moment
Life Insurance