Stamford Woman Charged with Operating Health Care Fraud Scheme

ILIZAROV appeared before
The complaint alleges that, beginning in approximately 2005, ILIZAROV fraudulently obtained the personal identifying information of a retired dentist and used that information to bill insurance companies through Advanced Dentistry for dental care allegedly performed by the retired dentist.
The alleged scheme resulted in losses of more than
The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.
This matter is being investigated by the
"This alleged scheme victimized a retired dentist who had his identity stolen, as well as multiple insurance companies that paid more than a million dollars in fraudulent claims," said
Earlier today, Attorney General
"As this takedown should make clear, health care fraud is not an abstract violation or benign offense -- It is a serious crime," said Attorney General
The Medicare Fraud Strike Force operations are part of the Health Care Fraud Prevention & Enforcement Action Team (HEAT), a joint initiative announced in
Including today's enforcement actions, nearly 1,200 individuals have been charged in national takedown operations, which have involved more than
