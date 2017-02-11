Statement on Price Vote: Every Senate Republican Just Voted to Destroy Medicare

WASHINGTON , Feb. 10 -- Social Security Works issued the following statement by Executive Director Alex Lawson on confirmation of Rep. Tom Price , R- Ga. , as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services :

"Nobody voted to destroy Medicare , but that is what the entire Senate Republican caucus just came out in support of by confirming Tom Price . The American people will not forget.

" Tom Price said he wanted to end government's role in health care, which includes Medicare . He wants to destroy the program by ending its guaranteed benefit and replace it with an inadequate voucher, leaving seniors and Americans with disabilities to the tender mercies of the private insurance market.

"And yet every single Republican voted to put Tom Price in charge of HHS, it is shameful."

