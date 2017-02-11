"Nobody voted to destroy " "And yet every single Republican voted to put MSTRUCK-5772622 MSTRUCK
"Nobody voted to destroy
"
"And yet every single Republican voted to put
MSTRUCK-5772622 MSTRUCK
AdBlocker Detected
We have detected that you are using an adblocker. The revenue we earn by advertisements allows us to publish quality content on InsuranceNewsNet.com.
If you wish to enjoy our content, please disable your adblocker and click the button below.
We hope you choose to whitelist our website and enjoy the content our team works hard to publish.
One thought on “Statement on Price Vote: Every Senate Republican Just Voted to Destroy Medicare”
Two of Trumpscabinet members hail from Michigan de Vos & Price(public schools in Mich. grade, high, Univ. Mich & Univ Mich Med School, all public supported schools, then corrupt stock trading to gain wealth). They got theirs so to hell with everyone else. These “great ” republicans are going to do for the education and the health systems of almost all Americans what they did to the water supply in Flint Mich. so they can evade paying their fair share of taxes.
State Disciplines Health Care Providers
Confirmation of Rep. Tom Price for HHS Secretary Will Endanger Nation, Women’s Health, NCJW Says
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Advisors Have Needs, Too
- SEC Charges Advisor With Stealing Investor Funds
- Can Estates Include Digital Property?
- DOL Rule Delay Sent to OMB
- Pension Crisis Forces Puerto Rico Retirees To Rethink Future
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- FIA Distribution Could Turn into ‘Monopoly’
- American Equity Beats 4Q Profit Forecasts
- DOL Court Win on Fiduciary ‘Troublesome’ For Trump: Lawyer
- Warren Targets IMOs Operating In ‘Corrupt Status Quo’
- Allianz Life Launches New Retirement Foundation ADV Annuity
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Insurer Opens Door To Health Care Pricing
- NAHU Examines Health Market Stabilization
- A Bipartisan Model For Lowering ACA Premiums?
- California Gets High Marks For Its Exchange
- 12.2M Sign Up For ACA Coverage
Life Insurance