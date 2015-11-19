Speaking Wednesday at a rally outside the plant gates along
"It was so bad that we didn't even bring it back for a vote. We just want to work for what we had. How in the hell can you base a life when you don't know when you are going to have a paycheck," said Fumea, 49, a member of
The
The company locked out about 2,200 steelworkers at 12 plants in six states after negotiations stalled with the
Fumea, who has worked at the mill for 28 years, said the steelworkers understand the need to pay some of their health insurance premiums, but to pay
"They are asking for too many concessions" while the union has been flexible in agreeing with pension changes for new employees and a wage freeze during the life of the pact, said
The company needs to get back to the bargaining table, Chillinsky said. The last sessions with federal mediators in September in
"This is (long) enough. It's got to be hurting the company," Chillinsky said.
The lockout has been tough on families, says
"The worst part of it is that the benefits will get cut. That's very, very hard," Braden said.
The hourlong rally was punctuated by steelworkers using a bullhorn to urge members to continue the fight. When a tractor-trailer attempting to leave the plant stopped at the edge of the rally, steelworkers draped a Solidarity banner across the front of the cab.
The crowd cheered when the driver got out of the vehicle and walked away.
___
(c)2015 Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)
Visit Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.triblive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
One thought on “Steelworkers rally at ATI plant in Derry Township”
As a result, if a private employer fires an employee because of the employee’s speech, there is noo First Amendment violation. This only can be
achieved through applying policies designed to ensure regulatory compliance.
In fact, such strategies can backfire if would-be “fans” view a company’s social networking efforts as manipulation.
SUVs And Trucks Are Cheaper To Insure Than Sedans
No tax increase for West Mahanoy Township residents
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Here Come the Fee-Based Indexed Annuities
- Study Finds Overspend on Expenses by Large 401k Plans
- Allianz: FIAs to Remain a Growth Engine
- Five Ways To Get Young Clients Interested in 401(k)s
- SEC Sues Unregistered Broker
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Here Come the Fee-Based Indexed Annuities
- Allianz: FIAs to Remain a Growth Engine
- VA Product Lines See A Wave Of Changes
- Entering a Very Different Decade
- Lincoln Financial Launches Fee-Based Annuities
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- House GOP Hails Health Plan That Democrats Call Inadequate
- Assurant Sees Net Operating Income Fall 30% Last Year
- GOP Leaders Urge Return To High-Risk Pools
- ACA Repeal: Stabilizing the Market Comes First
- Five Ways To Get Young Clients Interested in 401(k)s
Life Insurance