President Donald Trump on Thursday signed three executive orders related to criminal justice shortly after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as Attorney General.
"I'm signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America," Trump said during the swearing-in ceremony.
The White House did not yet provide the text of the executive orders but Trump said one would "break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth."
Another order will create a task force with the goal of reducing violent crimes, while the third instructs Sessions' Department of Justice to find ways to stop violence against law enforcement officers.
"We have a crime problem," Sessions said. "I wish the rise that we're seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or blip," he continued, calling it a "dangerous permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk."
MOMENTS AGO: @POTUS signs three new executive orders. pic.twitter.com/ljBGb3UHEx— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 9, 2017
2 thoughts on “Trump Signs Three Executive Orders To ‘Restore Safety In America’”
President Trump and Attorney General Sessions …thank you for protecting Americans….we are with you
Amen and thank you President Trump. May the Lord bless, guide and protect you and your Cabinet as you make decisions regarding our Country.
Update to Notice of Financial Institutions for Which the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Has Been Appointed Either Receiver, Liquidator, or…
Study Findings from University College Broaden Understanding of Health and Medicine [Protocol for the economic evaluation of a community-based…
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- DOL Rule Delay Sent to OMB
- Pension Crisis Forces Puerto Rico Retirees To Rethink Future
- Illinois Plan For Retirement Accounts At Small Employers Is In Jeopardy
- Warren Targets IMOs Operating In ‘Corrupt Status Quo’
- SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Advisor
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- FIA Distribution Could Turn into ‘Monopoly’
- American Equity Beats 4Q Profit Forecasts
- DOL Court Win on Fiduciary ‘Troublesome’ For Trump: Lawyer
- Warren Targets IMOs Operating In ‘Corrupt Status Quo’
- Allianz Life Launches New Retirement Foundation ADV Annuity
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- A Bipartisan Model For Lowering ACA Premiums?
- California Gets High Marks For Its Exchange
- 12.2M Sign Up For ACA Coverage
- Tom Price Confirmed As Health Secretary
- Minnesota’s Individual Health Insurance Market Down 30%
Life Insurance