Clicky
Newswires
Newswires RSS Get our newsletter
Order Prints
Newswires 2 comments

Trump’s Vision Looms Large Over Annual Conservative Gathering

February 22, 2017 1:56 PM

- VOA News

Thousands of American conservatives are set to open their annual political conference Wednesday outside Washington, D.C., with the weight of President Donald Trump's vision for the country's future taking center stage.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, and while those at the conference are likely excited about the prospect of a Republican in the White House, not all within the conservative movement have endorsed Trump's brand of conservatism.

Trump has spoken at the event several times, but his appearances have drawn a mixed reaction and many of his stated and past positions on issues put him at odds with established conservative orthodoxy.

"America First"

Trump pushed an "America First" ideology throughout his presidential campaign, which has continued during his administration, that doesn't quite agree with conservative free-trade values.

In the past, Trump has expressed support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, which could put off some social conservatives. His plans to spend billions building a border wall and rejuvenating the military might lose support among fiscal conservatives.

The annual gathering of conservatives, which began in 1974 and was headlined by then-California Governor Ronald Reagan, is the largest event of its kind in the country. During the course of four days, so-called boot camps will be held to teach college students how to organize on their campuses, politicians will give speeches and conservative movers and shakers will meet to discuss the movement's future under President Trump.

Each year, CPAC holds a much-anticipated presidential straw poll that is generally won by the most conservative candidate. Republican Senator Ted Cruz won last year's poll by a wide margin, with Trump finishing third, behind Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Panel discussions

Trump's win in November appears to have had a larger impact on this year's planned events than any past straw poll, though, as evidenced by panel discussions scheduled over the course of the conference that reflect several of Trump's policy positions.

Those panels include one called "Recovering from the Obama Flu: What is the Prescription for Healthcare?" Another called "Black Lives Matter, so why does the Left not support Law Enforcement?" And, on the final day, a panel discussion called, "If Heaven Has a Gate, a Wall, and Extreme Vetting, Why Can't America?"

White House Counselor Stephen Bannon, who led the right-wing Breitbart website prior to joining Trump's campaign, will participate in a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and the chairman of CPAC, Matt Schlapp, in which the Trump aides are expected to explain the administration's policy decisions moving forward.

2 thoughts on “Trump’s Vision Looms Large Over Annual Conservative Gathering”

  1. Dear President Trump,

    I have a suggestion for how we might handle the illegal immigrant problem for those families who are already in America. I was thinking that if an office could be established or chosen in each city (must be run by trusted Republican citizens or the rules could be disregarded or ignored) and illegals were given a set deadline of one month to register and begin a payment plan of $1000 each to become citizens, each person would have one year to submit their complete payment. Those who do nothing or falsify their identity or fail to follow through within one year would be be deportable permanently with no allowance to purchase green card in the future. The $1000 fee is $400 for the green card and $600 for citizenship rights. Unmarried adult males from Mexican or other countries here illegally would simply be deported and come back through the system properly or not at all. Felons with any type of violent crimes or those who are caught continuing to try to cheat America with fake IDs and stolen social security cards – out.

    The hard part would be not costing America too much money. The burden may have to fall on the tax office or the police department. I will definitely be willing to volunteer some hours each week for a year until this is completed. And I know other citizens would also be willing to help.

    Assuming there are $20,000 illegal immigrants in the United States at this times, should each of them pay us $1000 that would be sent to the Federal government that could help with part of our deficit. And it would allow people a legal and responsible way out of their poor decision to sneak into our country and live here illegally, with no benefits and no reason not to get all they can out if American while giving nothing back.
    Then these new citizens could pay their taxes and hold their heads high as actual American citizens.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advisor News

More Advisor News

Annuity News

More Annuity News

Health/Employee Benefits

More Health/Employee Benefits

Life Insurance

Sponsor
More Life Insurance