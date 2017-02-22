Trump’s Vision Looms Large Over Annual Conservative Gathering

- Thousands of American conservatives are set to open their annual political conference Wednesday outside Trump is scheduled to speak at the Trump has spoken at the event several times, but his appearances have drawn a mixed reaction and many of his stated and past positions on issues put him at odds with established conservative orthodoxy. "America First" Trump pushed an "America First" ideology throughout his presidential campaign, which has continued during his administration, that doesn't quite agree with conservative free-trade values. In the past, Trump has expressed support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, which could put off some social conservatives. His plans to spend billions building a border wall and rejuvenating the military might lose support among fiscal conservatives. The annual gathering of conservatives, which began in 1974 and was headlined by then- Each year, CPAC holds a much-anticipated presidential straw poll that is generally won by the most conservative candidate. Republican Senator Panel discussions Trump's win in November appears to have had a larger impact on this year's planned events than any past straw poll, though, as evidenced by panel discussions scheduled over the course of the conference that reflect several of Trump's policy positions. Those panels include one called "Recovering from the Obama Flu: What is the Prescription for Healthcare?" Another called " White House Counselor
-
Thousands of American conservatives are set to open their annual political conference Wednesday outside
Trump is scheduled to speak at the
Trump has spoken at the event several times, but his appearances have drawn a mixed reaction and many of his stated and past positions on issues put him at odds with established conservative orthodoxy.
"America First"
Trump pushed an "America First" ideology throughout his presidential campaign, which has continued during his administration, that doesn't quite agree with conservative free-trade values.
In the past, Trump has expressed support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage, which could put off some social conservatives. His plans to spend billions building a border wall and rejuvenating the military might lose support among fiscal conservatives.
The annual gathering of conservatives, which began in 1974 and was headlined by then-
Each year, CPAC holds a much-anticipated presidential straw poll that is generally won by the most conservative candidate. Republican Senator
Panel discussions
Trump's win in November appears to have had a larger impact on this year's planned events than any past straw poll, though, as evidenced by panel discussions scheduled over the course of the conference that reflect several of Trump's policy positions.
Those panels include one called "Recovering from the Obama Flu: What is the Prescription for Healthcare?" Another called "
White House Counselor
2 thoughts on “Trump’s Vision Looms Large Over Annual Conservative Gathering”
Dear President Trump,
I have a suggestion for how we might handle the illegal immigrant problem for those families who are already in America. I was thinking that if an office could be established or chosen in each city (must be run by trusted Republican citizens or the rules could be disregarded or ignored) and illegals were given a set deadline of one month to register and begin a payment plan of $1000 each to become citizens, each person would have one year to submit their complete payment. Those who do nothing or falsify their identity or fail to follow through within one year would be be deportable permanently with no allowance to purchase green card in the future. The $1000 fee is $400 for the green card and $600 for citizenship rights. Unmarried adult males from Mexican or other countries here illegally would simply be deported and come back through the system properly or not at all. Felons with any type of violent crimes or those who are caught continuing to try to cheat America with fake IDs and stolen social security cards – out.
The hard part would be not costing America too much money. The burden may have to fall on the tax office or the police department. I will definitely be willing to volunteer some hours each week for a year until this is completed. And I know other citizens would also be willing to help.
Assuming there are $20,000 illegal immigrants in the United States at this times, should each of them pay us $1000 that would be sent to the Federal government that could help with part of our deficit. And it would allow people a legal and responsible way out of their poor decision to sneak into our country and live here illegally, with no benefits and no reason not to get all they can out if American while giving nothing back.
Then these new citizens could pay their taxes and hold their heads high as actual American citizens.
Sounds like a good plan to me! But why not make it a plan for ALL illegals?
Cigna Declares Annual Dividend
Andy Barr gets booed, interrupted, scolded and praised in Mt. Sterling
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- A Big Workplace Opportunity for Benefits Advisors
- Fed Indicates Rate Hike May Come Soon
- Breakaway Advisor Transactions Rise 14% In 2016
- Iowa Man Charged In $800K Ponzi Scheme
- SEC Charges Illinois Advisor With Stealing Client Funds
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- 2016 Fixed Annuity Sales Break Record
- Warren’s Woes: Why the Senator Makes Case to Repeal and Revise DOL Rule
- IMOs Defend FIA Product Flexibility to DOL
- Here Come the Fee-Based Indexed Annuities
- Allianz: FIAs to Remain a Growth Engine
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- A Big Workplace Opportunity for Benefits Advisors
- Health Insurers Will Get Extra Time To File 2018 Rates
- Health Insurance Woes Add To Farming Risks
- Aetna Announces $3.3 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase
- Anthem Declares 1Q Dividend
Life Insurance