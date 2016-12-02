According to court documents, between 2006 and 2011, Starting in 2010, the From From 2009 to 2012, both defendants purchased large amounts of personal and non-business related expenditures using a corporate credit card or money received from Option including, but not limited to, massages, groceries, jewelry, private boats, gas, and accessories. The defendants also transferred NALIC changed its name to The maximum penalties for these offenses are fines or imprisonment not more than 20 years, or both. An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until convicted through due process of law. The case was investigated by the
According to court documents, between 2006 and 2011,
Starting in 2010, the
From
From 2009 to 2012, both defendants purchased large amounts of personal and non-business related expenditures using a corporate credit card or money received from Option including, but not limited to, massages, groceries, jewelry, private boats, gas, and accessories. The defendants also transferred
NALIC changed its name to
The maximum penalties for these offenses are fines or imprisonment not more than 20 years, or both.
An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until convicted through due process of law.
The case was investigated by the
One thought on “Two Defendants Indicted For Healthcare Fraud And Money Laundering”
The tip of the iceberg, the entire middle class needs shakedown
Lessons from Christchurch: 4 key ways Seattle can prepare for earthquake devastation
A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Main Street America Group Members; Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Surplus Notes Offering
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Ohio Man Charged In $1.2M Investment Fraud
- When Should You Offer Pro Bono Advice?
- Pacific Life Launches Fee-Based VA At LPL Financial
- The Year In Politics: All About The DOL Rule
- Looking Ahead To 2017: Fixed Income Strategies And Tax Rules
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Longevity Annuity May Be The Exception To Annuities In An IRA
- Top 10 Annuity Stories of 2016
- The Great Retirement Income Divide Is More Like A Chasm
- Security Benefit Launches Select Benefit Annuity
- DC Circuit Court Rejects DOL Rule Injunction
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- Five Things You May Have Forgotten Were Included In The ACA
- Uncertainty Over ACA’s Future May Drive Insurers Away
- The Standard Launches Platinum Advantage IDI Product
- New York State Tweaks Insurance Rules To Combat Opioid Crisis
- What Happened When Maine Tried Allowing Health Insurance Sales From Other States
Life Insurance
More Life Insurance
- INN Readers Had Powerball Fever In 2016
- Judge Delays Sentencing For Wife Of Man Who Faked His Death Overseas
- Wife Of Man Who Faked Death Overseas Faces Sentence In Fraud
- Insurance Industry Says More Workforce Training Needed
- Prudential Investigates Wells Fargo-Sold Policies