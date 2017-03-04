Vice President Mike Pence in Janesville: ‘Obamacare nightmare is about to end’

March 04 -- JANESVILLE -- Vice President Mike Pence sought to project Republican unity and progress with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday, visiting Ryan's hometown to publicly predict President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans will act swiftly to create jobs and remake the U.S. health care system.

A crowd of at least 200 employees listened to Pence speak at a Blain's Farm & Fleet distribution center. The vice president also met with local business leaders there Friday.

Pence's appearance came amid allegations of dishonesty dogging Trump's attorney general and reports of infighting among Capitol Hill Republicans over how to repeal the health care law.

Late Thursday, Pence faced national blowback from a report that showed he, as Indiana governor, routinely used private email to discuss sensitive official business, a practice for which he and Trump savaged Democrat Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign.

But on Friday, Pence's focus was on describing a White House working purposefully and in concert with GOP allies. Shared aims include bolstering the economy, repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's health care law and building up the U.S. military, he said.

Pence said Trump's administration and Congress soon will begin repealing the health care law and replace it with, in Pence's words, "something that actually works and lowers the cost of health insurance for every American."

"It's just going to start happening in just a few days," Pence vowed. "Let me make you a promise: the Obamacare nightmare is about to end."

Pence also acknowledged the ferocious blowback facing the Trump administration from Democrats , protesters and other critics.

"We're hearing from plenty who want to stick with the status quo," Pence said. "But trust me, whatever challenges face us today, we're going to stay in the promise-keeping business.

" President Trump is going to deliver on this moment for the people of the United States of America ."

Trump will spur economic growth, in part, by enacting the "biggest package of tax relief since the days of Ronald Reagan ," Pence said.

He emphasized early executive actions by Trump that Pence said already are creating jobs, such as authorizing construction of oil and gas pipelines, cutting regulations on businesses and cracking down on illegal immigration.

Friday's joint appearance by Ryan, Pence and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price , in particular, seemed intended to signal cooperation on the health care front. Grassroots conservatives view repeal of the health care law as one of the -- if not the -- central promises Republicans must fulfill now that they're in power.

Ryan reportedly told congressional Republicans on Thursday that the U.S. House will hold a vote on an Obamacare alternative in three weeks.

The replacement health coverage system will be rooted in "individual freedom and personal responsibility," Pence pledged Friday.

One of the most popular provisions of Obama's law prevents people with pre-existing health conditions from being denied health coverage.

Pence said the replacement plan will ensure "Americans struggling with pre-existing conditions have access to the coverage and the care that they need."

Pence also made a point of thanking the audience for the fact that Wisconsin , which voted Democratic in the previous seven presidential contests, voted for the Republican Trump in November.

