A crowd of at least 200 employees listened to Pence speak at a
Pence's appearance came amid allegations of dishonesty dogging Trump's attorney general and reports of infighting among Capitol Hill Republicans over how to repeal the health care law.
Late Thursday, Pence faced national blowback from a report that showed he, as
But on Friday, Pence's focus was on describing a
Pence said Trump's administration and
"It's just going to start happening in just a few days," Pence vowed. "Let me make you a promise: the Obamacare nightmare is about to end."
Pence also acknowledged the ferocious blowback facing the Trump administration from
"We're hearing from plenty who want to stick with the status quo," Pence said. "But trust me, whatever challenges face us today, we're going to stay in the promise-keeping business.
"
Trump will spur economic growth, in part, by enacting the "biggest package of tax relief since the days of
He emphasized early executive actions by Trump that Pence said already are creating jobs, such as authorizing construction of oil and gas pipelines, cutting regulations on businesses and cracking down on illegal immigration.
Friday's joint appearance by Ryan, Pence and
Ryan reportedly told congressional
The replacement health coverage system will be rooted in "individual freedom and personal responsibility," Pence pledged Friday.
One of the most popular provisions of Obama's law prevents people with pre-existing health conditions from being denied health coverage.
Pence said the replacement plan will ensure "Americans struggling with pre-existing conditions have access to the coverage and the care that they need."
Pence also made a point of thanking the audience for the fact that
One thought on “Vice President Mike Pence in Janesville: ‘Obamacare nightmare is about to end’”
You are living a nightmare with this new administration and its only just beginning.
