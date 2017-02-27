Whitesburg physician named country doctor of the year defends Affordable Care Act

In fact, you probably have his personal phone number. Breeding's take on that is that patients don't call him unless they're scared, and if they're scared, he wants to be the one to help them. He takes care of patients from birth to death, from hospital to nursing home. He is a bit suspicious of "hospitalists," because who can take care of you better than the doctor who knows you, your family, your family tree and the ailments that have befallen your kin?
Breeding, a primary care physician and director of clinical affairs at
Breeding is the first Kentuckian to receive the award since 1997, when
Breeding, 55, a
"I always knew I wanted to come back here."
But he also knew it was important that he knew
"I don't have to call a service; I can call their cellphones," he said of
Breeding's father was a coal mine worker, his mother a schoolteacher. He has three daughters with his wife, Pauletta, whom he identifies as being from the "
Breeding talks very fast, like someone reading the terms and conditions at the end of a radio commercial pitch. Indeed, Breeding talks so fast and on so many subjects -- the good that the Affordable Care Act has done his area in bringing in patients before their diseases become serious, Appalachia's problems with smoking, drugs and lack of prenatal care, the
Breeding starts his day at
"He treats each patient as a friend and neighbor and is devoted to providing health care access to a population with the dual challenge of having some of the country's highest rates of cancer, heart disease and diabetes as well as being located in one of the most poverty-stricken areas," said Dr.
Breeding went to the
The Affordable Care Act brought Breeding and the clinics at which he works more patients. He said his patients got "bamboozled" politically by those who called their expanded medical care "Obamacare" and called for its repeal.
Asked whether they liked their expanded health care, Breeding's patients would say yes.
But call it Obamacare and ask the same question, they would say no.
"We got insurance to patients who have never had care before," Breeding said.
Now he fears they might lose it.
In Eastern and southeastern
Breeding said when he got his first colonoscopy at age 50 and had a benign polyp, he wanted to be able to open up screening to people who think they can't afford or fear getting a colonoscopy.
Breeding said he sympathizes with his patients who struggle to stretch paychecks until the end of the month; so he tries to schedule appointments earlier in the month, when patients can buy gas to get to the clinic. His patients can't take a bus, like
He's a nice guy, the country doctor of the year. Breeding talks about local fundraisers and the need to show area residents how to improve their diets in an area that has become dotted with fast food drive-throughs selling cheap and greasy but filling fare. He even talks about showing local residents the goodness of romaine lettuce with a missionary fervor.
"I have a good time while I'm at work," Breeding said.
It shows.
One thought on “Whitesburg physician named country doctor of the year defends Affordable Care Act”
God bless this man. Maybe his story will show people in his area how politics and the greed for power is affecting their lives. Maybe it will help get rid of their senator, Mitch McConnell (sp) who has campaigned for 7 years to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
