"The Affordable Care Act has failed. As health insurers have struggled to offset new costs of compliance, constituents of the "The American people deserve a patient-centered system that favors quality and choice, not more government bureaucracy. This budget resolution is a first step towards replacing a law that has not delivered on any of its promises. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues in the coming weeks to put into place a plan that will make coverage more accessible and enable greater choice, competition, and affordability." The FY2017 budget resolution passed today by the House sets forth spending and revenue levels for Fiscal Year 2017 through FY 2026 consistent with current law. It also provides reconciliation instructions for two House Committees and two Senate Committees to develop legislation to repeal major provisions of Obamacare. Congressman Read this original document at: http://wittman.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=1105
"The American people deserve a patient-centered system that favors quality and choice, not more government bureaucracy. This budget resolution is a first step towards replacing a law that has not delivered on any of its promises. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues in the coming weeks to put into place a plan that will make coverage more accessible and enable greater choice, competition, and affordability."
The FY2017 budget resolution passed today by the House sets forth spending and revenue levels for Fiscal Year 2017 through FY 2026 consistent with current law. It also provides reconciliation instructions for two House Committees and two Senate Committees to develop legislation to repeal major provisions of Obamacare.
One thought on “Wittman Votes to Begin Obamacare Repeal, Replacement Process”
I suppose if you oppose the kind of top-down one size fits all regulations that Obamacare represents, then surely you oppose the Medicare I now enjoy with tens of millions of my fellow Americans.
I will be sharing that information with as many voters as I can.
