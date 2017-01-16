Wittman Votes to Begin Obamacare Repeal, Replacement Process

WASHINGTON -Congressman Rob Wittman ( VA -1) today released the following statement after voting in favor of a budget resolution allowing the House and Senate to begin the Obamacare repeal and replacement process.

"The Affordable Care Act has failed. As health insurers have struggled to offset new costs of compliance, constituents of the First District have been bogged down with drastic premium hikes and deductibles they can no longer afford. That is why, from the very beginning, I have opposed Obamacare and the kind of top-down, one-size-fits-all regulation it represents.

"The American people deserve a patient-centered system that favors quality and choice, not more government bureaucracy. This budget resolution is a first step towards replacing a law that has not delivered on any of its promises. I look forward to working with all of my colleagues in the coming weeks to put into place a plan that will make coverage more accessible and enable greater choice, competition, and affordability."

The FY2017 budget resolution passed today by the House sets forth spending and revenue levels for Fiscal Year 2017 through FY 2026 consistent with current law. It also provides reconciliation instructions for two House Committees and two Senate Committees to develop legislation to repeal major provisions of Obamacare.

Rep. Wittman cosponsored H.R. 277, the American Health Care Reform Act of 2017, legislation which repeals the Affordable Care Act and replaces it with patient-centered healthcare reforms that ensure everyone has access to quality, affordable health insurance and that individuals have more choices to find a healthcare plan that works for them and their families.

Congressman Rob Wittman represents the 1st District of Virginia . He serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Armed Services Committee , where he is Chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee.

Read this original document at: http://wittman.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=1105