YWCA USA Highlights SCOTUS Concerns

WASHINGTON , Jan. 31 -- YWCA USA issued the following statement on the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court :

In all matters of national leadership, including President Trump's Supreme Court nomination, YWCA USA is concerned first and foremost with the needs of those who are at greatest risk of marginalization, including women, people of color, immigrants and refugees, survivors of violence and abuse, the LGBTQ+ community, and others whose rights and safety are all too often at greatest risk.

With this in mind, we have significant concerns about Judge Neil Gorsuch's record on reproductive rights and women's access to contraception. In addition, we are wary of his prior rulings on workers' and consumers' rights, particularly as they relate to workplace discrimination. These are issues of equity that impact many of the people we serve.

Moreover, as an organization dedicated to women's empowerment and racial justice, we are deeply disappointed that a woman or person of color was not nominated for this important role. This is a missed opportunity to nominate a jurist who could have also reflected the rich diversity of our nation. Representative leadership can truly make a positive difference for the future of the United States .

The Supreme Court of the United States plays a vital role in the strength of our nation. We urge members of the Senate to carefully evaluate Judge Gorsuch's record on the bench. The American people deserve fair and independent judges who will uphold the law and ensure equal opportunities and protections for all.

About YWCA

YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. We are one of the oldest and largest women's organizations in the nation, serving over 2 million women, girls, and their families annually. Learn more: www.ywca.org.

