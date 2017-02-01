Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities

An Oklahoma congressman wants to tighten the rules on how annuities are calculated for Medicaid coverage formulas.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., recently unveiled a draft of the Close Annuity Loopholes in Medicaid Act bill. The draft bill is similar to a version he introduced in the House in 2015.
In short, Mullin’s position is that too many people who can afford to pay for nursing home care are shielding their assets by putting money into annuities.
“The Government Accountability Office reported that some spouses on Medicaid are masking resources of over $1 million,” Mullin co-wrote in an essay published today. “By pursuing policies like the CALM Act, we can ensure that Medicaid coverage is for the truly needy – rather than providing care for those masking their high income.”
Created in 1965, Medicaid uses a combination of federal and state funding to pay for health care for poor people, and for nursing home care for residents who meet state nursing home benefits eligibility guidelines.
Advisors assist with Medicaid planning to structure an individual or couple's assets specifically so they can qualify for Medicaid nursing home benefits. Nursing home bills can run as high as $80,000 a year.
The CALM Act would change how the Medicaid treats annuity income within its eligibility guidelines. Under existing rules, if a couple buys an annuity, and one spouse uses Medicaid nursing home benefits, Medicaid considers all of the annuity income as that of the spouse still living in the community.
Mullin’s bill would require Medicaid to count half of any income from an annuity a couple purchased within the previous five years toward the cost of long-term care. The bill would not apply to annuities that were purchased five years or before.
NAIFA supports the current annuity rules regarding calculations for Medicaid nursing home coverage, said Diane Boyle, senior vice president, government relations for NAIFA.
“Changes to these rules would serve as a disincentive for people to plan for their long-term financial needs and could ultimately cost the government more in overall Medicaid expenditures if fewer people had access to these products and resulted in both the institutionalized spouse and the community spouse qualifying for Medicaid,” she said via email.
Federal courts have sided with consumers on this issue in the past. In 2015, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled that short-term annuities cannot be considered assets in calculating Medicaid eligibility.
The court found that the annuities “were sheltered from inclusion in the plaintiffs’ assets,” allowing the plaintiffs to “reduce excess resources without incurring penalties,” under the federal Deficit Reduction Act (DRA) of 2005.
Mullin attracted only one cosponsor for the 2015 version of his bill.
InsuranceNewsNet Senior Editor John Hilton has covered business and other beats in more than 20 years of daily journalism. John may be reached at john.hilton@innfeedback.com.
© Entire contents copyright 2017 by InsuranceNewsNet.com Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this article may be reprinted without the expressed written consent from InsuranceNewsNet.com.
4 thoughts on “Bill Would Change How Medicaid Treats Annuities”
When would this bill become effective?
Thanks for your comment, Marshall. Mullin’s bill has not been officially introduced yet, so it’s hard to gauge present support. But as I noted, his 2015 version attracted one co-sponsor and went nowhere. So my best guess is this bill is very much a longshot to ever be enacted.
John Hilton
This subject rolls around every few years, generally promulgated by a legislator who does not understand why the rules exist in the first place. Prior to 1988, couples facing expensive long-term healthcare costs would be advised by an attorney to get a divorce so that the spouse at home did not become impoverished paying the care of the spouse needing care. As a result, The Spousal Impoverishment Act of 1988 was created to ensure this didn’t happen. The rationale is simple: If the spouse at home spends all of the couple’s resources on the care of the institutionalized spouse, when that spouse dies, the surviving spouse would be impoverished (broke) and would have only one Social Security check, not two, to live on. This would have resulted in the surviving spouse residing in subsidized housing receiving assistance for rent, food, utilities, etc.
By incorporating protections for the spouse at home (the Community Spouse), the act provide for the protection of some assets (indexed to inflation – currently $119,220 maximum), the home and a car. Also included was protection for the income of the Community Spouse including income from SS, pensions, and annuities (if properly structured and further defined in the Omnibus Reconciliation Act of 1993. The Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 further expanded that control. As such, countless millions have avoided going broke as they care for their spouse and do not have to worry about having sufficient income and assets to meet their needs as they live out the remainder of their life.
The courts have heard countless cases on this issue and have ruled favorably toward this part of Medicaid planning as good public policy. To enact legislation that will alter the Community Spouse’s standard of living is well outside the scope of the current rules and their intentions.
Thanks for the education, Kevin!
