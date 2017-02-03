Trump Signs Order Pausing DOL Rule; Reaction Swift

President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order delaying the Department of Labor fiduciary rule.
Additionally, the president ordered a review of the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation that tightened regulation of banks and the financial services industry.
Introduced in 2015 and published last year, the fiduciary rule imposes a fiduciary standard of care on financial advisors dealing with retirement accounts, are necessary to protect retirement investors from high commissions.
It was slated to begin taking effect April 10. Full story on the Trump directive here.
The White House released the following tweet and photo of the executive order signing. Interestingly, Reps. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, and Ann Wagner, R-Mo., stand between Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Could this be a clue to long-term strategy?
Hensarling and Wagner are the primary backers of the Financial CHOICE Act that passed (in September) the House Financial Services Committee that Hensarling chairs. That legislation could permanently kill the fiduciary rule, as well as Dodd-Frank.
Remarks by President Trump at Signing of Executive Order on Fiduciary Rule: https://t.co/kMRFhlXlHe pic.twitter.com/CKiU61iBqh
— President Trump (@POTUS) February 3, 2017
Reactions were swift from all sides on Twitter. A few selected comments:
Former Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez, the primary architect of the rule during the Obama administration, predictably isn't happy.
Plain and simple: Donald Trump is ripping $17B a year away from
families and putting it in the hands of Wall Street.https://t.co/sPeVq7vRxu
— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 3, 2017
But House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is very pleased. Ryan was the highest-ranking lawmaker to come out in opposition to the DOL rule last summer.
President Trump’s action to delay the #fiduciary rule is a wise one. It’s Obamacare for financial planning. https://t.co/IHaPPe30Si
— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 3, 2017
The fee-only world is also disappointed. The Financial Planning Association responded with a statement.
FPA @CFPBoard @NAPFA statement as Financial Planning Coalition on Trump’s directive on @USDOL #fiduciary rule https://t.co/X7k5qwHkWl pic.twitter.com/lnqkpZup1G
— FPA (@fpassociation) February 3, 2017
5 thoughts on “Trump Signs Order Pausing DOL Rule; Reaction Swift”
This is a great move by President Trump and provides retirees to continue to choose how they seek to invest their retirement funds and not be obligated to enrich the brokerage industry by being charged ongoing fees. It also protects retirees who select an annuity to pay their pension income with guaranteed income that by passes probate.
Comrades, don’t you know that you are to perform your duties for minimum recompense? That the only people who should be generously rewarded monetarily are the true patriots of the Proletariat–those brave Leninists who live inside or near the Washington DC beltway? (Especially our high comrades Perez and Warren)–those who live off the fat of our beneficial tax system. . . . and who will eventually find ways to tax those items that you shielded and managed in your former sinful days of counseling the minions in how to keep their own wages from the Union??. What? You do not believe in the loving ideals of our Dali Bama and his most-intelligent counselors in the DNC? You are not on your knees groveling in front of his graven image?? Just accept the great counsel of our esteemed Dali’s DOL high committee, eat your gruel, send your kids to school for further indoctrination, and think of ways to change your thinking. Otherwise, we will send you to work in the bank gulags. . . .
Wonderful news and a return to reason regarding government oversight over business.
I truly hope the delay becomes permanent and we see more restrictions lifted in the future.
Every advisor should put the client first. But the DOL rule would destroy clients with modest assets and small advisory and Insurance firms. The real reason for the rule was to line the IRS pockets at the expense of the consumer and advisor. The Financial Planning Coalition
of course would be opposed to this action by President Trump. They would have been the big winners if the action went through. As they would be exempt from the BIC. It would be business as usual for them. Finally in Washington there is some intelligence.
The Fiduciary rule forces advisers to shun retirement accounts, not because they don’t want to put their clients interests first, but because the regulators set the table for massive liability. The financial planning community clearly had failed to actually read the regulation, they just read summaries put out by their organizations who are clearly omitting issues like code section 4975 dealing with prohibited transaction excise taxes as well as tacit encouragement of class action lawsuits…simply being fee-based does not shield you from constantly defending your advice in court.
