MetLife Annuities and Life Now Offered Under Brighthouse Brand

CHARLOTTE, NC (March 6, 2017) – Brighthouse Financial, an operating segment of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced that it is now offering its suite of annuity and life insurance solutions under the Brighthouse Financial brand. MetLife has initiated the regulatory process for the planned separation of Brighthouse Financial.
“Today marks an important milestone in the evolution of Brighthouse Financial,” said Eric Steigerwalt, president and CEO of Brighthouse Financial. “As we continue to work towards the planned separation from MetLife, we are excited to offer Brighthouse Financial life insurance and annuity solutions to financial advisors and their clients.”
Beginning today, certain annuity and life insurance solutions¹ that were previously offered under the MetLife brand will now be offered under the Brighthouse Financial brand. These products include:
- Brighthouse Shield Level Selector℠ Annuities, which offer clients a combination of protection from index loss and participation in potential growth opportunities
- Brighthouse Variable Annuities with FlexChoice, which provide clients guaranteed lifetime income with features that offer real-life flexibility to adapt to the ways life unfolds
- Brighthouse Premier Accumulator Universal Life, which offers clients the protection they need, along with more flexibility and liquidity than whole life insurance policies, especially in the earlier years
Brighthouse Financial also offers fixed, deferred and immediate income annuity solutions, as well as term life insurance, under the Brighthouse Financial brand.
“Building upon the strong foundation we’ve established over the past several years as a substantial part of MetLife’s U.S. Retail business, we look forward to partnering with financial professionals to deliver solutions that help consumers achieve financial security,” continued Steigerwalt.
For additional information about Brighthouse Financial please visit brighthousefinancial.com.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial is an operating segment of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), and a leading annuity and life insurance provider in the U.S. with approximately 2.8 million insurance policies and annuity contracts in-force. Our mission is to help consumers achieve financial security by offering essential life insurance and annuity solutions designed to protect what they have earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world. Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately 100 million customers, MetLife has operations in nearly 50 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.
One thought on “MetLife Annuities and Life Now Offered Under Brighthouse Brand”
Mitchell Wealth Management Group is interested in getting your sales kits could someone get back to me regarding this, we are affiliated with MetLife now and would like to receive the Brighthouse Shield Level Selector & Brighthouse Shield Level Selector 3-year (National)
EDITORIAL: Republicans unveil their prescription for American health care
GOP Bill to Replace Affordable Care Act Is Threat to America’s Families
Advisor News
More Advisor News
- Financial Advisor M&A Rises 30% In 2016
- Extra Supervision Rarely Reaches Disciplined Agents/Advisors
- Comments Flood DOL on Fiduciary Rule Delay
- Survey Reveals Clients Love Annuities, Hesitant to Buy
- FINRA Proposes Streamlining Competency Exams
Annuity News
More Annuity News
- Extra Supervision Rarely Reaches Disciplined Agents/Advisors
- Comments Flood DOL on Fiduciary Rule Delay
- Survey Reveals Clients Love Annuities, Hesitant to Buy
- MetLife Annuities and Life Now Offered Under Brighthouse Brand
- Genworth Stockholders OK Merger With Chinese Insurer
Health/Employee Benefits
More Health/Employee Benefits
- House Health Care Bill Draws Fire From All Sides
- Facing Strong Pushback, GOP Leaders Advance Health Care Bill
- Will Consumers Flock To Proposed Health Law?
- Here Is What States May Do With More Medicaid Power
- GOP Tries To Sell New Health Care Bill, Minus Key Specifics
Property and Casualty News
More Property and Casualty News
- Bill Penalizing Uninsured Out-Of-State Drivers Passes Maryland House
- Big ‘I’ Applauds Reintroduction Of Flood Insurance Bill
- Hurricane Matthew Victims Seek Buyouts, Assistance
- Insurers Support No Texting While Driving Ban For Florida Drivers
- Bill Seeks To Promote Private Flood Insurance Market